Nigeria: Full List - Housemates Who Voluntarily Left Bbnaija House

Over the years, BBNaija has witnessed several dramatic exits, with housemates leaving the reality show through eviction, disqualification and, in a few cases, voluntary withdrawal.

While most contestants remain in the house until they are evicted or reach the finale, some have chosen to leave the competition on their own.

Here are the housemates who have voluntarily exited the main BBNaija show.

Kayvee

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Gbolahan Ololade, popularly known as Kayvee, became one of the first BBNaija housemates to voluntarily leave the show.

Kayvee participated in the sixth season, tagged Shine Ya Eye, in 2021.

He left the reality show on medical grounds after experiencing health concerns during his time in the house.

His exit came shortly after he had joined the competition and ended his journey before he could fully settle into the BBNaija experience.

Sabrina Idukpaye

Sabrina Idukpaye became the second housemate to voluntarily leave the main BBNaija show.

She participated in Season 10, tagged 10/10, in 2025.

Sabrina's decision to leave was linked to health concerns. She experienced persistent pain in her leg and was advised to exit the house for further medical examination.

Her departure meant she could no longer continue competing for the season's grand prize.

Neche

Neche became the latest BBNaija housemate to voluntarily leave the reality show.

She was a housemate in Season 11, Show Ya Sef, in 2026.

On August 16, 2026, Big Brother announced that Neche had decided to leave the house voluntarily. Her exit added another unexpected twist to the ongoing season.

Unlike some previous voluntary exits, no specific medical reason was publicly given for Neche's decision.

Vanguard News