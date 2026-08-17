Nigeria: BBNaija - 'Pressing Personal Issues' - Big Brother Confirms Neche's Voluntary Exit

Big Brother has confirmed the voluntary exit of BBNaija Season 11 housemate, Neche, from the reality show.

In a statement released by MultiChoice Nigeria and the Big Brother Naija production team, the organisers said Neche left the house on Sunday, August 16, 2026, due to pressing personal matters that required her immediate attention.

"Neche took this decision as a result of pressing personal matters, which she said required immediate attention," the statement read.

The production team said it respected the housemate's decision, while applauding her energy and commitment throughout her time on the show.

According to the organisers, Neche's stay in the house was marked by "notable wins and achievements," highlighting her contribution to the season.

"While we are sad to see her leave the house, we respect her decision and wish her continued success in her endeavours," the statement added.

The organisers also assured Neche that she remains part of the BBNaija family, expressing optimism about her future after the reality show.

"She remains part of the BBNaija family, and we look forward to seeing all that she will achieve beyond the show," the statement said.