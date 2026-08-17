Nigeria: Edo Assembly Speaker, Agbebaku Resigns Amid Impeachment Moves

17 August 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has resigned from office amid moves by some lawmakers to remove him from the position.

Agbebaku's resignation took effect on Monday, throwing the state legislature into a fresh leadership crisis as lawmakers prepare to determine his successor.

The development was confirmed by his media aide, Ivy Adodo-Ebojele, in a post on Facebook.

Adodo-Ebojele announced the resignation in a brief statement, saying further details on the circumstances surrounding the Speaker's decision would be made public later.

"EDO ASSEMBLY SPEAKER RT HON CHIEF BLESSING AGBEBAKU RESIGNS," she wrote.

His resignation comes against the backdrop of reported moves by some members of the Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against him, although details of the issues that may have triggered the latest development were not immediately clear.

With Agbebaku's exit, attention is now focused on the Assembly as lawmakers are expected to commence the process of electing a new Speaker to lead the House.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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