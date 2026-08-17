Liberia: Lgfi Launches Fundraiser to Support Liberian Students

The Liv Grosser Foundation International (LGFI) has launched a fundraising campaign aimed at expanding educational opportunities for Liberian students facing financial challenges.

The fundraising drive was officially launched on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Golden Key Hotel in Paynesville City, bringing together government officials, community leaders, development advocates, partners, and supporters of education and social development.

Serving as Chief Launcher, Deputy Minister for Research, Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Curtis V. Dorley, described the initiative as an important investment in Liberia's human capital, stressing that financial hardship should not prevent talented and determined young people from pursuing education.

Minister Dorley said the scholarship initiative aligns with national development priorities, particularly the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and the National Gender Policy, which emphasize inclusive development, education, social protection and empowerment.

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"We do not want financial hardship to stand in the way of a brilliant mind and a determined spirit," Dorley said, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that talent and potential, not a student's financial circumstances, determine their educational future.

He challenged individuals, businesses, organizations and development partners to support the fundraising campaign and help LFI expand its scholarship opportunities to more Liberian students.

According to LGFI Chief Executive Officer Cletus N. Togba, the foundation's mission is to empower Liberians through faith, education, agriculture, healthcare, housing and community development.

Togba said the organization seeks to address the needs of vulnerable individuals and families through a holistic approach that combines spiritual support with practical resources and opportunities for sustainable development.

Under its education and scholarship program, LGFI has already supported students and plans to increase the number of beneficiaries. The foundation's impact figures show that scholarship support increased from 21 students in 2025 to 54 students in 2026, with a target of reaching 75 students.

The organization says its approach is based on the belief that lasting transformation requires attention to education, health, livelihood, housing, faith and community development rather than focusing on one area in isolation.

LGFI's work is built around six key areas: faith, education, agriculture, healthcare, housing and community development.

The foundation says its education programs seek to provide access to schooling, tuition assistance and learning resources for children and young people. Its agriculture initiatives focus on sustainable farming and food security, while its healthcare programs seek to improve access to basic medical services and health education.

The housing component is intended to support vulnerable families with safe and stable shelter, while community development initiatives focus on infrastructure and locally driven projects that can strengthen communities.

Minister Dorley said these areas complement the Government's development priorities and called for stronger collaboration between LGFI, government institutions and other stakeholders to maximize the impact of such initiatives.

He also called for transparency, accountability and measurable results, noting that organizations supporting national development must ensure that resources entrusted to them are used responsibly.

Looking ahead, LGFI plans to establish a proposed development complex in Charleville, Lower Margibi County, which is expected to include a free school, clinic and housing facilities.

The proposed complex represents the foundation's broader vision of creating an integrated platform where education, healthcare, housing and community support can be provided to vulnerable populations.

Togba expressed appreciation to donors, volunteers and partners whose contributions have helped the foundation implement its programs and reach communities.

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He said LGFI believes sustainable change is achieved when communities are empowered to participate in identifying their needs and developing solutions.

At the fundraising launch, Minister Dorley urged supporters not to view the event simply as a ceremonial occasion but as the beginning of a broader movement to invest in Liberia's children and young people.

He called on individuals and institutions to contribute financially, provide advocacy and establish partnerships that can help expand the scholarship program.

The foundation says every contribution to the fundraising campaign has the potential to help a student remain in school and pursue a better future.

As LGFIexpands its scholarship program and works toward its proposed development complex in Lower Margibi, the organization is positioning education as a key pathway toward reducing vulnerability, empowering young people and strengthening Liberia's future.