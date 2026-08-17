Ghana: Understanding Ghana's New Integrated Tax Administration System (Itas) - a Simple Guide to Itas - - What It Is, Why It Matters, and What It Means for Every Ghanaian Taxpayer

Every day, thousands of Ghanaians benefit from the roads we use, the hospitals we visit, the schools our children attend, and the public services that keep our communities running. Much of this infrastructure and these services are funded through tax revenue. Yet, for many taxpayers, the process of paying taxes has not always matched the smooth, modern services those taxes help provide.

Consider Akosua, a fabric trader at Makola Market. She wants to do the right thing: register her business, keep accurate records, and set aside money to meet her tax obligations. However, when it is time to file, she finds herself moving between different counters and systems: one process for Value Added Tax (VAT), another for withholding tax obligations. Each process is disconnected from the next, with no single place to view what she owes or what she has already paid.

Akosua's experience reflects a wider challenge the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has identified and is addressing through the introduction of a new digital platform: the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS).

What is ITAS?

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In simple terms, ITAS is a single digital platform that brings together the core functions of tax administration, including taxpayer registration, filing of returns, payment processing, compliance management, audit, enforcement, and reporting.

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Think of it like the difference between keeping your money in several different accounts at several different banks, each with its own passbook and its own queue, versus having one account that shows you everything at a glance. That is the shift ITAS represents for tax administration in Ghana.

Historically, tax administration within GRA's Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD) relied on manual processes and several standalone legacy systems. Although these systems served their purpose for many years, they also created fragmented taxpayer data, limited integration, duplicated processes, and operational inefficiencies. These challenges affected both GRA's ability to make timely, informed decisions and taxpayers' experience in meeting their obligations. ITAS replaces this fragmented domestic tax administration landscape with one modern, scalable platform and gives every taxpayer a single profile for managing their tax affairs.

A journey years in the making

ITAS is not a sudden idea. It is the product of a long and deliberate process shaped by GRA's broader digital transformation agenda and its strategic ambition to become a world-class revenue administration. A key objective of this agenda is to support Ghana's goal of increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio to 20 per cent.

The journey began in 2019, when GRA initiated the procurement of two separate systems: one for general tax administration and another dedicated to VAT. Vendors submitted proposals for both systems, and the required approvals were secured from the Public Procurement Authority. However, during the evaluation stage, a recommendation emerged that changed the course of the project: instead of building two separate systems, GRA should adopt the global best practice of implementing a single, comprehensive platform covering all tax types.

GRA accepted the recommendation. The two original tenders were cancelled, and the Authority partnered with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to jointly develop the requirements for one unified system. Together, GRA and the IMF produced comprehensive Terms of Reference for a Commercial-Off-The-Shelf ITAS solution, which was reviewed and approved by GRA's Top Management. The proposed system provided for online filing and payment, paperless and fully automated processes, multi-channel service delivery, real-time data processing, data-driven decision-making, and risk-based compliance management based on taxpayers' compliance history.

This approach builds on a model GRA has already proven elsewhere in the Authority. The Customs Division operates the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), which streamlines Customs processes, reduces costs, and improves trade facilitation. In a similar way, ITAS is DTRD's end-to-end system for domestic tax administration, designed to replace fragmented, manual processes with one integrated platform. As ITAS matures, GRA envisions closer integration between domestic tax and customs operations, bringing the two systems into greater alignment over time.

Why ITAS matters

ITAS matters because an automated, integrated tax system strengthens how a country collects revenue, serves taxpayers, and manages compliance.

GRA's broader digitisation drive has been building toward this moment. This includes the modernisation of its technology infrastructure and data centre, the adoption of Microsoft 365 productivity tools across its workforce, and the move toward a Cashless GRA through Ghana.gov. Cashless goes beyond Ghana.gov. ITAS is the centrepiece of this transformation: a system designed to help GRA support the objective of achieving a 20 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio, a benchmark that reflects a tax administration operating at full strength.

Every gap an outdated or disconnected system leaves behind is a gap in revenue collection -- and that gap has real costs. It can mean slower services for taxpayers, missed opportunities to detect fraud or non-compliance, and less money available for the schools, hospitals, and infrastructure projects that depend on government revenue. An integrated system closes that gap. It gives GRA real-time visibility into compliance across the country, supports better risk assessment and more targeted enforcement, and reduces the manual processes that can introduce errors or delayed decisions.

ITAS is also designed to be taxpayer-centric, giving every business and individual the ability to file, pay, and track their obligations digitally through web portals, mobile applications, and other self-service channels without needing to visit a GRA office in person for every transaction. This reduces the time taxpayers spend complying with their obligations and makes meeting them easier than avoiding them.

How ITAS works

ITAS is built around a set of core features agreed jointly by GRA and the IMF, each addressing a specific weakness in the old way of doing things.

Taxpayer-centred, self-service design. ITAS enables taxpayers to file returns and make payments electronically, access their tax information through web portals and mobile platforms, and reduce reliance on manual paperwork and in-person visits.

Paperless and fully automated processes. By removing manual steps wherever possible, ITAS reduces the risk of error, speeds up processing, and gives GRA timely, accurate data to support its decisions.

Multi-channel service delivery. Taxpayers are not limited to a single way of interacting with GRA. ITAS supports multiple digital channels, so taxpayers can choose what works best for them.

Real-time data processing. Transactions are processed and analyzed as they happen, rather than in batches after the fact, enabling faster, better-informed decision-making.

Data-driven decision-making. ITAS allows GRA to analyse patterns across the system and make more informed choices about tax policy, risk, and enforcement priorities.

Risk-based compliance management. Rather than treating every taxpayer the same, ITAS segments taxpayers according to their risk profile and compliance history, allowing GRA to focus enforcement attention where it is genuinely needed, while reducing disruption for compliant taxpayers.

Looking ahead, a fully implemented ITAS is expected to integrate with the National Identification Authority for individual registration and the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) for the registration of companies and organisations. It will also support core functions such as returns processing, taxpayer accounting, revenue accounting, refunds, case management, audit, objections, and appeals.

Plans are also in place to eventually connect ITAS with GRA's other digital initiatives, including E-VAT, E-Commerce, Stamp Duty, and a central data warehouse. Over time, these connections will help bring the different strands of Ghana's tax administration into a single, coherent picture.

Where things stand

ITAS is being rolled out in carefully managed phases, beginning with a pilot involving selected taxpayers and GRA offices.

The pilot phase commenced on April 1, 2026 at the Kaneshie Taxpayer Service Centre. Selected taxpayers from the Large Taxpayer Office were later onboarded onto the system. The current phase covers the filing and payment of four tax types: Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Value Added Tax (VAT), VAT Withholding, and Withholding VAT.

This phased approach is deliberate. Rather than moving the entire country onto a new system overnight, GRA is testing, learning, and refining ITAS with a defined group of taxpayers and tax types before expanding further. This carefully staged rollout, similar in discipline to the implementation of ICUMS, will help ensure that ITAS remains a stable and effective system for domestic tax administration.

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What this means for you

If you are a taxpayer currently within the pilot's scope -- for example, at the Kaneshie Taxpayer Service Centre or as part of the Large Taxpayer Office -- ITAS already means a more modern, self-service way of meeting your tax obligations.

If you are not yet part of the pilot, ITAS is still relevant to you. As the rollout expands, more tax types and more taxpayers will be brought onto the platform. The system is designed so that every taxpayer in Ghana can eventually manage their tax affairs through one unified system, rather than through the fragmented processes of the past.

It is worth noting that ITAS is a tool for administering tax more efficiently. It is not a mechanism for introducing new taxes. What it changes is how your existing obligations are filed, paid, and tracked, not what you owe.

How to prepare

You do not need to wait for the full rollout to start preparing. Taxpayers can take the following practical steps now:

Make sure your taxpayer registration details with GRA are accurate and complete.

Familiarise yourself with GRA's existing digital channels, as these form the foundation on which ITAS builds. - All taxpayers file on GITMIS currently

If you fall within one of the tax types currently covered by the pilot -- PAYE, VAT, VAT Withholding, or Withholding VAT -- take time to understand the new filing and payment process.

Contact your nearest Taxpayer Service Centre for assistance where needed.

Refer to the ITAS User Manual on the Authority's website and tutorial videos on the GRA YouTube channel for additional guidance.

The success of ITAS will depend on the collective support, adaptability, and commitment of both GRA staff and taxpayers as the Authority transitions into a fully digital tax environment. A system designed to make compliance easier will deliver its full value only when taxpayers actively engage with it.

Ultimately, taxation is not simply an obligation handed down from above. It is a shared mechanism through which a country builds its future. ITAS represents a significant milestone in GRA's transformation journey and a meaningful step toward a more efficient, transparent, and taxpayer-centred tax administration system for every Ghanaian.

Source: Public Education & Media Relations Unit

Ghana Revenue Authority