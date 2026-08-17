Nigeria: Brila Media and Nafa Renew Partnership to Expand American Football's Reach in Nigeria

press release

The renewed partnership brings together Brila Media's experience in sports media, content and audience engagement with NAFA's work in developing American football and flag football across Nigeria

Brila Media and the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA) are continuing their partnership for another year, building on a collaboration that has helped bring more attention to American football while giving audiences greater access to the stories and talent driving the sport's growth in Nigeria.

The renewed partnership brings together Brila Media's experience in sports media, content and audience engagement with NAFA's work in developing American football and flag football across Nigeria. Together, both organisations will continue to create more visibility for the sport, its athletes, competitions and grassroots programmes.

The partnership comes at an exciting time for American football in Nigeria. Following Nigeria's strong performance at the inaugural African Flag Football Championship, the country's men's and women's teams secured qualification for the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championships in Düsseldorf, Germany, putting Nigerian athletes on an even bigger international stage.

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For Brila Media, continuing the partnership with NAFA is part of its broader commitment to telling more of the stories that make up Nigeria's sports landscape, including sports that are growing beyond the traditional football conversation.

"At Brila Media, we believe that visibility can change the trajectory of a sport. American football is growing in Nigeria, and there is a lot of talent and potential that deserves to be seen and heard. We are pleased to continue our partnership with NAFA and to use our platforms to tell these stories, connect more people with the sport and support the growth of the game in Nigeria." -- Debbie Izamoje Okolie, CEO, Brila Media

The partnership will see Brila Media continue to support the visibility of NAFA's competitions, athletes, development programmes and key initiatives through radio, digital content and onsite activations. It will also create opportunities for interviews, features, event coverage and other storytelling formats designed to bring the sport closer to large scale audiences.

For NAFA, the renewed partnership builds on the value created during the first year of collaboration.

"Last year, Brila came on board to help amplify American football in Nigeria, and the partnership proved incredibly valuable in expanding the visibility of the sport. We are excited to renew that partnership this year as we continue to take American football to wider audiences across Nigeria and Africa. For us, this represents more than media visibility; it is about building awareness, growing participation, and creating opportunities for the next generation to engage with the sport." -- Nancy Damhindi, Vice President, Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA).

"For us, this represents more than media visibility. It is about building awareness, growing participation and creating opportunities for the next generation to engage with the sport."

The relationship between both organisations began in 2025, when Brila Media came on board as a Zircon Partner of NAFA's Gridiron Gems initiative, supporting efforts to increase the visibility and participation of women and girls in American football.

The renewed partnership expands on that foundation, with both organisations looking to create more opportunities around grassroots development, school programmes, athlete stories, women's participation, competitions and Nigeria's growing presence in international flag football.

About Brila Media

Brila Media Group is a leading African sports media organisation, connecting audiences, brands and the wider sports ecosystem through storytelling, content, experiences and strategic partnerships. Brila operates across radio, digital media, sports marketing and advisory, events, content production and brand partnerships.

Founded in 2002 as Nigeria's first 24-hour Sports Radio station, Brila has grown into a multi-platform sports media company with a focus on sports broadcasting, content, experiences and commercial partnerships. Connect with Brila Media on social media: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X

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About NAFA

The Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA) is the national body dedicated to developing and growing American football and its variations, including flag football, in Nigeria. Established in 2019, NAFA works to create opportunities through the sport by driving grassroots development, youth and school programmes, athlete development, league creation, competitions and pathways for Nigerian athletes to participate at national and international levels.

NAFA's work extends beyond competition, using American football as a platform for youth development, inclusion, education, leadership and community engagement, while creating pathways for the continued growth of the sport in Nigeria. Learn more about NAFA at Nafa.ng and follow NAFA on Instagram for updates on its programmes, athletes and activities.