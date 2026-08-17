Nigeria: I Had No Doubt Adeleke Would Be Re-Elected - Elder Brother Deji

Governor Ademola Adeleke's elder brother Deji Adeleke has said he was convinced his younger sibling would be re-elected despite the weight of the challengers for the governorship seat.

Governor Adeleke was declared winner of the Osun gubernatorial election on Sunday.

In a video recorded at Adeleke's victory celebration on Sunday night, Adeleke said his confidence in his brother's victory before results were called came from prayer.

"I don't discuss with anybody. I do it in the corner of my room. I do this every day. So, I was not worried. I had no doubt in my mind that Ademola will win. Ademola will overcome," he said.

"I fortify myself with the power of the Almighty God every day. And the day that I fast, I'll do it three times a day. And nobody knew. I don't discuss with anybody," the businessman added.

Speaking on the opposition, Deji said, "Let them come with all the battalions, withdraw the Army, bring all the money from the Central Bank. Nobody is above God Almighty."

He added, "He comes with his wickedness. He comes with the power that he thinks he has because he's connected to the Presidency. But Ademola comes against them in the power of the Almighty God."

Deji also said he had prayed for the governor's protection and victory, adding, "He dances and praises your name. So, Lord Almighty, God, the owner of the universe, show up for him."