Nigeria: Balogun, Ahmed Win 7th Efunkoya National U-15 Table Tennis Championships

The Indoor Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos buzzed with youthful energy as the 7th Adegboyega Efunkoya National U-15 Table Tennis Championships came to a thrilling close.

Over the weekend, two rising stars -- Mubarak Balogun and Fatimoh Ahmed -- etched their names into the record books, claiming the singles titles in Nigeria's foremost grassroots table tennis competition.

The tournament, organized by the Adegboyega Efunkoya Sports Foundation under the leadership of Babatunde Obisanya and in partnership with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), was more than just a contest. It began with a two-day coaching clinic, setting the stage for three days of fierce competition among more than 130 players -- 82 boys and 54 girls -- from across the country. Among them was five-year-old Ayomide Omotoso, the youngest competitor, whose participation captured the spirit of discovery that defines the event.

Balogun and Ahmed's journeys to the top were marked by grit and determination. Balogun battled past Juwon Ogunsakin in the boys' singles final, while Ahmed overcame Waliyat Afolabi in the girls' singles showdown. Their victories crowned them champions, but their performances also reflected the tournament's enduring mission: to nurture the next generation of Nigerian table tennis stars.

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Ahmed's triumph didn't end with her singles crown. Teaming up with Emmanuella Shaibu, she lifted the girls' doubles trophy, while Kehinde Olamilekan and Kehinde Oluwasemilore claimed the boys' doubles title.

In the mixed doubles, Emmanuel Adebiyi and Deborah Fayele emerged victorious. Each winner walked away with cash prizes, but the recognition went deeper.

Balogun and Ahmed were named Most Valuable Players, while Ogunsakin, despite finishing runner-up, earned praise as the Most Behaved Male Player. Joyce Owolabi received the same honour in the female category. Funmilayo Oyetayo of Ogun State was celebrated as Best Coach, and Omotoso, alongside Mistura Taiwo, was rewarded as the youngest players of the tournament.

In a gesture that underscored the event's commitment to education as well as sport, Balogun and Ahmed were each awarded scholarships worth ₦100,000. For them, the weekend was not just about medals and trophies, but also about opportunity and promise.

Funded by former players and table tennis enthusiasts, the Adegboyega Efunkoya Championships continue to serve as a beacon for grassroots development. Year after year, it provides a platform where raw talent is discovered, nurtured, and celebrated -- ensuring that the future of Nigerian table tennis remains bright and full of possibility.