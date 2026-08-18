Nigeria: Dolphin, First Bank in Flying Start to Their Zenith Bank League

Dolphins Basketball Club and First Bank on Sunday at the National Stadium Lagos recorded a good start in the Atlantic Conference of the 2026 Women Basketball League.

Dolphins, the defending Champion of the annual competition, defeated First Deep Water 59-46 in a very keenly contested match which kept fans of the game at the edge of their seats.

President of Dolphins, Olumide Oyedeji, told reporters that he was delighted with the win and that his ladies will perform better in the days ahead.

First Bank also recorded a tight win against Royal Ace as the former champions were able to win with just two points in a match that ended 58-56. It was a ding-dong affair all through as the bankers ran away with the slim win.

In the very first match of the day, Victoria Queens defeated IGP Queens 69-39.

Dolphins will continue their campaign today (Monday) with a match against Bayelsa Blue Whales.

MFM will be up against Victoria Queens just as First Bank will face IGP Queens while Royal Aces and First Deep Water will compete for honours.