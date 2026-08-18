West Africa: Nigeria Place Fourth As India Win 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships

As the first African nation to host a senior-level fencing tournament, Nigeria delivered a spectacular event at Rugby School Nigeria, Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, showcasing resilience, talent, and organisational excellence.

Nigeria finished fourth overall, a remarkable achievement for the host nation. The star of the tournament was 17-year-old Oghenegaren Osievwa-Thompson, who made history by winning Nigeria's first-ever international gold medal in fencing.

Adding to the triumph, Nigeria's debutant wheelchair squad contributed significantly, securing a majority of the silver and bronze medals. In total, Team Nigeria amassed one gold, five silver, and 18 bronze medals.

India emerged as the undisputed champions, claiming 25 gold, 20 silver, and 18 bronze medals. Their dominance was evident throughout the six-day competition, culminating in a clean sweep by their wheelchair team on the final day.

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England secured second place with three gold, two silver, and nine bronze medals, while Wales edged Nigeria into fourth with a late gold in the men's veteran sabre. South Africa rounded out the top five with one gold, three silver, and one bronze.

The championships welcomed 20 nations to Lagos, with countries including Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Australia, and Singapore all earning medals, underscoring the global spirit of the event.

At the vibrant closing ceremony, Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, praised the Nigeria Fencing Federation, led by Adeyinka Samuel, for elevating Nigeria onto the world fencing stage.

He pledged continued government support and rewarded the Nigerian team with cash prizes for their outstanding performance.

Samuel, newly elected as the first African president of the Commonwealth Fencing Federation and himself a silver medalist in the men's veteran sabre, expressed gratitude and vowed to sustain Nigeria's fencing momentum.

The 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships will be remembered not only for India's dominance but also for Nigeria's groundbreaking role as host and its inspiring rise in the sport.