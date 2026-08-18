Nigeria: NDLEA Destroys N301bn Worth of Illicit Drugs Seized in Lagos, Warns Drug Barons, Financiers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday destroyed 329,865.585 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs and psychotropic substances worth an estimated N301.058 billion in Lagos.

The public destruction, carried out pursuant to an order of the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, involved narcotics seized in concluded cases and abandoned drug seizures within the Lagos axis.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd.), who disclosed this at the exercise, said the destruction represented a major victory in the agency's efforts to prevent illicit drugs from returning to Nigerian streets and communities.

Marwa said 246,864.535 kilogrammes of the drugs were seized by the NDLEA Lagos Strategic Command between April 2025 and May 2026, while 83,001.05 kilogrammes were recovered by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Tin Can, Apapa and Marine Commands within Lagos.

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The substances destroyed comprised cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, various strains of cannabis, including Canadian Loud and Skunk, ephedrine, tramadol, codeine syrup, other opioids and khat leaves.

According to him, the estimated street value of the seized drugs was over N301 billion, representing money that would otherwise have gone into the hands of drug barons and criminal networks.

Marwa said: "Today is not merely an exercise in destroying narcotics. It is a bold demonstration of Nigeria's unwavering resolve to protect her people, defend her future and deny criminal enterprises the oxygen they need to thrive."

The NDLEA boss said the seizure and destruction of the drugs went beyond law enforcement, stressing that every kilogramme removed from circulation represented a potential life, family and community saved from the consequences of drug abuse.

"For us at the NDLEA, behind every kilogramme of these drugs lies a tragic story, a young person whose future may have been destroyed, a family torn apart by addiction, communities terrorised by drug-induced crimes and road crashes caused by impaired drivers," he said.

"This is why the fight against illicit drugs is not merely a law enforcement responsibility. It is fundamentally a battle for the soul, health and future of our nation."

Marwa further noted that illicit drugs had significant economic consequences, as addiction, reduced productivity, healthcare costs, crime and social dislocation continued to place pressure on the economy.

He said: "Every consignment intercepted by the NDLEA saves Nigeria billions of naira in potential economic losses arising from addiction, crime and social dislocation."

The NDLEA chairman also linked drug trafficking to insecurity, warning that proceeds from the illicit trade continued to provide resources for organised criminal groups, terrorists and violent extremist organisations.

"The connection between illicit drugs and insecurity is now beyond debate. Drug trafficking fuels organised crime. It provides resources for terrorists and violent extremist organisations," he said.

"By intercepting and destroying these substances, the NDLEA is not only enforcing drug laws; we are strengthening Nigeria's national security architecture and protecting our sovereignty."

Marwa attributed the agency's achievements to the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State government, judiciary, security agencies, international partners, civil society organisations and members of the public.

He specifically commended the Nigeria Customs Service and its Comptroller-General, Dr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for the collaboration between both agencies.

Marwa said Adeniyi had demonstrated commitment to the partnership by travelling directly from the United States to Lagos to attend the event after being invited.

He also disclosed that the NDLEA would soon receive more arms and ammunition, operational vehicles and other equipment to strengthen its operations.

According to him, the welfare of NDLEA personnel remained a priority, noting that several officers had paid the ultimate price in service to the nation.

Marwa then issued a warning to those involved in the illicit drug trade. "I want you to hear this loud and clear from me: Your days of operating with impunity are over," he told drug barons, traffickers, financiers, distributors and dealers.

Representing Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, described the destruction of about 300 tonnes of illicit drugs as a sobering reminder of the scale of the drug threat confronting Nigerian communities.

She commended the NDLEA, Nigerian Navy, security agencies and judicial institutions for their roles in intercepting, prosecuting and securing the destruction of the substances.

Salu-Hundeyin said the scale of the seizure also demonstrated what could be achieved when government institutions worked together.

"It is also, in equal measure, a powerful testament to what becomes possible when law enforcement, the judiciary, and government work hand in hand, not merely to enforce the law, but to uphold justice, protect society, and secure a better future for our people," she said.

The Lagos State Government, she added, would continue to strengthen public enlightenment, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and support for people affected by substance abuse.

"As your Governor of this great state, Lagos State is unwavering in its resolve to confront drug abuse and trafficking, and we will not relent in our efforts to do so," she said.

"As Nigeria's commercial nerve centre, and one of Africa's largest and most densely populated urban centres, Lagos carries a special responsibility to lead from the front."

Salu-Hundeyin said the state would continue working with the NDLEA and other federal security agencies to disrupt drug supply chains, dismantle criminal networks and deny traffickers the opportunity to operate and profit.

"As we say in Lagos, 'Drug abuse? No, not in our Lagos.' Our message is clear: Lagos will protect its people, especially its young people, from the devastating consequences of drugs," she said.

She called for a whole-of-society approach involving government, security agencies, religious and community leaders, schools, families and civil society organisations.

"The fight against illicit drugs cannot be won by law enforcement agencies alone. It demands a sustained, whole-of-society response, one that is undeterred and uncompromising in enforcement, compassionate in rehabilitation, and relentless and resilient in prevention and public education," she said.

Also speaking, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, sustained inter-agency collaboration remained critical to combating drug trafficking.

He said the Nigerian Navy and NDLEA had collaborated in intercepting vessels of interest and disrupting illicit drug trafficking operations into the country.

According to him, the partnership had gone beyond interception to ensuring that seized drugs were securely destroyed without being compromised or returned to circulation.

He said past attempts by criminal gangs to compromise personnel and recover seized narcotics had been curtailed under the leadership of Marwa.

"I want to assure you of the Nigerian Navy's commitment to ramping up collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and the NDLEA so that we can make our country free from drugs and narcotic trafficking," he said.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, described the destruction of more than 300 tonnes of illicit drugs as significant, noting that the seizures represented operations conducted at seaports, airports and land borders.

Adeniyi said the destruction sent a strong message to drug dealers that Nigeria was no longer a safe haven for their activities.

"This therefore represents a very strong message to drug dealers that they are no longer welcome in Nigeria," he said.

He also drew attention to the link between drug trafficking and violent non-state actors, including bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, insurgents and terrorists.

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"More fundamentally, we must recall that there is a nexus between drug dealers and violent non-state actors because drugs continue to provide the oxygen for their crimes," he said.

Adeniyi said the destruction would deny criminal networks billions of naira in investments and deprive violent groups of resources needed to perpetrate their activities.

He commended the NDLEA, Customs personnel and other security agencies involved in the seizures, stressing that intelligence sharing, risk management and inter-agency cooperation were critical to achieving such results.

The Customs boss also disclosed that earlier in the day, he had been at the Tin Can Island Port, where he handed over 240 containers of cookies and other illicit substances seized by Customs officers for further investigation.

He said the agencies would ensure that perpetrators were diligently investigated and prosecuted before seized substances were destroyed in accordance with the law.

In his opening remarks, the ACGN Abubakar Liman Wali of the NDLEA Lagos Strategic Command said the agency remained committed to protecting Nigerian youths from the devastating effects of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Wali said Lagos, as Nigeria's commercial capital and a major gateway into the country, continued to record significant drug seizures.

"By displaying this exhibit today, we send a clear and unmistakable message to drug traffickers and criminal organisations: their activities will not be tolerated, and Lagos remains hostile territory for drug crimes," he said.

He commended the judiciary, Lagos State Government, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, international partners, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Navy and other agencies for their support and collaboration.

Wali urged youths and members of the public to reject illicit drugs and embrace healthy lifestyles, warning that drug abuse destroys lives, families and communities.