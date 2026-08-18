Nigeria: No Leader Has Impacted Nigeria Like Babangida - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman and former military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd), on his 85th birthday, saying the ex Military leader has impacted Nigeria in ways no other leader has done.

President Tinubu disclosed this in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

He also described General Babangida as an outstanding leader whose remarkable military career culminated in his leadership of the nation following the 1985 coup.

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The President said "Like him or not, former President Babangida impacted Nigeria in ways no other leader has. His eight-year reign left enduring marks on our political, economic, and geographic landscape.

"He expanded the nation's economy, established lasting infrastructure, and created several agencies and institutions that continue to serve the national interest. But for his foresight, wisdom, and sense of equity and fairness, many states in the federation might not exist today."

The President noted that General Babangida's name and legacy would remain indelible in Nigeria's history because of his many contributions to national development.

"Even in retirement, living a quiet life at his Minna Hilltop residence in Niger State, General Babangida continues to offer valuable counsel and guidance to the nation. His advice and wise counsel remain an inspiration to younger generations", the President said.

" I wish you continued grace, good health, and renewed strength. May Almighty Allah keep you with us for many more years to come," the President added.