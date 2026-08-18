Zimbabwe: Kariba Boat Tragedy Death Toll Rises to 92

The death toll from the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) boat accident on Lake Kariba has risen to 92 after police recovered eight more bodies.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the latest recoveries were made by 15:00 on Monday, bringing the confirmed number of deaths from the tragedy to 92.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police had deployed extensive resources to support the search and recovery operation since the accident occurred.

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"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that as at 1500 hours today, the Kariba Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) boat accident death toll is now 92 after eight bodies were recovered from Lake Kariba," Nyathi said.

He said the Commissioner-General of Police had since 11 August deployed two large boats, two smaller boats, more than 40 police Sub-Aqua members and other resources to coordinate the rescue of survivors, search for missing people and recover bodies.

Police have also assisted the lake captain with mobility and are working with government agencies and other stakeholders to ensure the identification of recovered bodies is handled swiftly and professionally.

The latest recovery operation comes as authorities continue efforts to account for victims of the accident which has become one of the country's deadliest recent maritime disasters.

Nyathi urged relatives of those affected to seek information from the Command Centre in Kariba or the local police station.

"The Police urges relatives to approach the Command Centre in Kariba and the local Police Station for any relevant and necessary information on the RIDA Lake Kariba accident," he said.

The police said search and recovery operations were continuing.