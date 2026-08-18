Nigeria: Obasanjo Visits Adeleke After Election Victory, Urges Him to Sustain Good Governance

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun to continue to deliver good governance after winning his re-election on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Monday in Osogbo.

According to the statement, Obasanjo made the call during a congratulatory visit to Adeleke at his country home in Ede.

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The former president prayed for further success for the governor and urged him to remain committed to good governance and the delivery of dividends of democracy.

"Continue to deliver good governance. Continue to meet the needs of your people," Obasanjo said.

In response, Adeleke expressed gratitude to God and the people of the state, promising to continue to serve the people of Osun faithfully.

"Baba, I thank you for this surprise visit. I promise never to disappoint God, Osun people and all lovers of democracy who made our victory possible," he said.

NAN reports that INEC, in the early hours of Sunday, declared Adeleke the winner after polling 511,067 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 444,815 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, who declared the results at the INEC collation centre, said the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam, came a distant third with 17,180 votes.

Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, said the total valid votes cast were 985,079, while 20,721 votes were rejected, bringing the total number of votes cast to 1,005,800.(NAN)