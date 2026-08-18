Nigeria: Lawmakers Demand Probe Into Osun Election Violence, Security Deployment

The lawmakers urged authorities to investigate a widely circulated video involving Osun East Senator Francis Fadahunsi.

Some serving members of the House of Representatives, operating under the banner of the Save Democracy Group (SDG), have called for a comprehensive investigation into the violence and deaths recorded before and during the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election.

The group also questioned the scale of security deployment for the election, saying the federal government must explain why extensive security resources were deployed to Osun while communities in parts of the country continue to face terrorist attacks, banditry and attacks on security personnel.

The group made the demands in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday and signed by Awaji-Inombek Abiante (NDC, Rivers), Abubakar Kusada (APC, Katsina) and Mansur Jega (ADC, Kebbi).

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The lawmakers commended the people of Osun for exercising their democratic rights despite what they described as tension, intimidation and violence that preceded the election.

They, however, said the deaths associated with the election must not be regarded as an acceptable consequence of political competition.

"The loss of Nigerian lives must not be treated as an acceptable cost of political competition," the group said.

According to the group, the Nigeria Police Force confirmed in July that it was investigating 30 cases of suspected politically motivated killings linked to the build-up to the election.

It said civil society organisations had also documented 56 politically related violent incidents and 14 fatalities in the period preceding the poll.

The group said the violence continued until shortly before election day, noting that on 13 August, two days before the poll, a resident of Esa-Oke was reportedly killed and another person injured in a shooting.

It said the incident was confirmed by the police.

"These figures represent human beings - fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, political supporters and ordinary citizens whose lives should never have been sacrificed for political ambition," the group said.

Call for investigation into Fadahunsi's alleged comments

The lawmakers also called for an investigation into a widely circulated video involving Francis Fadahunsi, the senator representing Osun East.

According to the group, the senator was reportedly heard in the video making comments that were interpreted as encouraging supporters to kill members of the Accord Party in Ilesa.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Fadahunsi has, however, denied inciting violence, saying he was wrongly interpreted. However, this newspaper's review of his statement in the video showed that he did urge his supporters to attack their opponents.

The Save Democracy Group said the senator's denial should not prevent the authorities from independently investigating the statement and establishing its context.

"Political leaders occupy positions of influence and must understand that words capable of encouraging violence can have deadly consequences in an already volatile environment," it said.

The group urged the Inspector-General of Police, the State Security Services, the National Human Rights Commission and other relevant authorities to investigate the senator's statement.

It said that if evidence established that an offence was committed, Mr Fadahunsi should be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"Where the evidence establishes that an offence was committed, Senator Fadahunsi like any other Nigerian must be prosecuted in accordance with the law," the lawmakers said.

The group further urged relevant international and domestic legal authorities to determine whether any conduct established by credible evidence could trigger applicable international criminal-law standards.

"Political office must never confer immunity from accountability," it said.

Scale of Osun security deployment

Beyond the incidents of political violence, the group questioned the scale and composition of security personnel deployed across Osun for the governorship election.

It said the state was not ordinarily classified among Nigeria's principal conflict theatres, although it acknowledged that the history of political violence in the state justified serious security preparations.

The lawmakers, however, said the federal government should explain the basis for the deployment.

"The deployment of security personnel must not become a substitute for effective policing," they said.

They demanded investigations into every death linked to the election and prosecution of perpetrators, regardless of their political affiliation or status.

The group also asked the federal government to publish the security assessment and deployment framework used for the election.

It said this would allow Nigerians to understand the criteria used to determine the number and composition of security personnel deployed to Osun.

The lawmakers contrasted the deployment with the security situation in states affected by persistent terrorist attacks, banditry and attacks on security personnel.

"Security must be based on assessed risk, not political calculations," the group said.

It specifically cited recent attacks in Kebbi and Sokoto states as examples of the disparity it claimed existed in the allocation of security resources.

According to the group, a recent gun battle in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State reportedly resulted in the deaths of 10 police officers and two civilians, while two other police officers were injured.

It also said communities in and around Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State continued to face attacks by armed groups.

The group said recent reports confirmed that an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hussaini Balarabe, was killed during a gun battle with bandits in the area.

"These incidents illustrate the uncomfortable reality facing Nigeria," the lawmakers said.

"While extraordinary security resources can be mobilised for an election, communities confronting persistent insecurity continue to lose civilians and security personnel."

The group said the federal government must urgently review its national security deployment strategy and allocate resources according to the severity and persistence of threats across the country.

"Nigeria cannot police elections more effectively than it protects its citizens," it said.

Osun election review

The lawmakers also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a comprehensive post-election review of the Osun governorship election.

While commending the commission for aspects of the electoral process that worked, the group said INEC must identify and address the logistical, technological, administrative and procedural weaknesses observed during the election.

"The 2027 election will be considerably larger and more consequential," the group said.

"INEC cannot afford to learn the same lessons twice."

The group said the Osun election should be treated as a rehearsal for the 2027 general elections and that identified weaknesses must be corrected before the next nationwide polls.

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Demand for NASS to reconvene

The Save Democracy Group also renewed its call for the immediate reconvening of the National Assembly to consider what it described as urgent matters of national importance.

The group had earlier called for an emergency reconvening of the National Assembly, warning that Nigeria's democracy is facing a dangerous decline, citing alleged constitutional violations, chronic budget under-implementation, opaque public spending, worsening insecurity and growing economic hardship.

It urged the leadership of both chambers to demonstrate that Parliament remained responsive to the concerns of Nigerians.

The lawmakers cited Ghana as an example, saying its Parliament had shown willingness to return from recess to address urgent national issues.

"Nigeria's Parliament must do the same," the group said.

It called on the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to reconvene both chambers for an emergency session.

According to the group, the proposed session should consider the worsening national security situation, the killing of civilians and security personnel, controversies surrounding the proposed State Police amendment, implementation of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 budgets, and what it described as a broader decline in public confidence in democratic institutions.

The group said the security situation required urgent legislative attention, particularly as Nigerians continued to face attacks while security personnel were also being killed in the line of duty.

"No government can claim success when citizens are afraid to vote, communities are afraid to sleep, and security personnel are being killed while defending the country," it said.