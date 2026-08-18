Nigeria: 200 Kaduna Varsity Lecturers Resign, ASUU Showdown Looms

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Kaduna State University, KASU, chapter, has raised concern over the departure of more than 200 lecturers.

Chairman of ASUU-KASU, Dr Abubakar Abdullahi, disclosed this at a press conference on Monday in Kaduna.

He said the lecturers, including professors, left the institution due to poor conditions of service and non-implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU Agreement.

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The Union also issued a two-week ultimatum to the Kaduna State Government and university authorities to implement and domesticate the agreement.

The union warned that failure to act within the period could result in a total and indefinite strike at the university.

Abdullahi said most of the lecturers who left the institution secured appointments in newer universities within and outside Kaduna State.

He attributed the development to poor remuneration and declining welfare conditions in the university.

According to him, the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU Agreement took effect in January 2026.

He said the agreement provided improved conditions of service for academic staff in Nigerian universities.

The chairman, however, noted that implementation had yet to commence at Kaduna State University.

Abdullahi said the union had written several letters to the university management and governing council on the matter.

He added that the Visitor to the university, Gov. Uba Sani, had also been notified.

According to him, the union engaged various stakeholders to ensure industrial harmony and stability within the institution.

He expressed concern that more than eight months after the agreement was signed, implementation was yet to begin.

Abdullahi said many federal universities and some state-owned institutions had already commenced implementation.

He added that some universities had also announced timelines for payment of accrued arrears.

The chairman said the delay had made KASU academic staff among the least-paid university workers nationwide.

He noted that the situation contrasted with the university's previous reputation for prioritising staff welfare.

Abdullahi warned that continued delay would lead to the accumulation of salary arrears from January 2026.

He said the exodus of experienced lecturers could negatively affect teaching, research and academic development.

According to him, replacing highly skilled academics would take years and require significant resources.

The chairman said the union congress met on Aug. 12 and reviewed the situation.

He said the congress resolved to declare an industrial dispute over the matter.

Abdullahi added that the decision aligned with a resolution of ASUU's National Executive Council.

He said the council meeting was held at the University of Abuja on Aug. 8 and 9.

The chairman said the ultimatum followed established procedures for resolving industrial disputes.

He explained that the period would allow authorities to take concrete steps toward implementation of the agreement.

Abdullahi also listed unresolved local issues affecting members of the union.

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The issues include university autonomy, excessive workload, promotion arrears and death benefits.

Others are group life insurance coverage, wage awards and pension remittances.

He urged relevant authorities to address the concerns with urgency.

The chairman said timely intervention would help preserve peace and stability within the university.

He also appealed to parents and stakeholders to support efforts aimed at averting industrial action.

Abdullahi reaffirmed the union's commitment to pursuing its demands through lawful means.

He expressed hope that government and university authorities would act before the ultimatum expires.

Vanguard News