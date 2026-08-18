Gambia: 'We Will Refrain From Criticising Others,' Negotiator Says As UDP-Led Coalition Signs MOU

The Gambia First Coalition and the United Democratic Party (UDP)-led Alliance have pledged to focus their 2026 presidential election campaign on promoting their own candidate, values and policies, with coalition negotiator Momodou Satou Dibba saying they will refrain from criticising other political personalities.

Dibba made the statement on Friday, 14 August, at a public signing ceremony in which the UDP, Golden Era Party, Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD), Gambia Alliance for National Development (GANU), Gambian People's Advancement Party (GPAP) and People's Progressive Party (PPP) signed a memorandum of understanding establishing the Gambia First Coalition and UDP-led Alliance.

The coalition is being formed ahead of the 5 December 2026 presidential election.

Dibba said the coalition had two main objectives: to replace President Adama Barrow's government and to use a party-led structure to achieve that objective.

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"The most and topmost important objective is the common objective of replacing the Adama Barrow government," Dibba said.

"In the name of Allah, we shall see that happen."

He said the second objective concerned the political vehicle the coalition would use to pursue that goal.

"And that vehicle is what we have all known, we have all heard in the last three months to be what we call the party-led," he said.

Dibba argued that a political party leading a coalition needed established organisational structures, a track record, focused leadership and a committed constituency.

"In all seriousness, around the world, when you lead a coalition outfit, a party with the necessary organisational infrastructure, a party with established track record, a party with a focused leadership, a party with an established constituency, the economists who are here will tell you, when a membership, the vast majority of a membership of an organisation is inelastic, you are indeed a formidable political organisation," he said.

He said the UDP had what he described as a large and committed following.

"And in this country, the only political party that has a large number of following, that cannot be swayed by money, it cannot be swayed by any other factor, other than the desire to see the party becomes victorious, is UDP," Dibba said.

Dibba said the agreement followed a mediation process involving a team of mediators.

"The mediation process, this did not happen in a vacuum," he said.

"I have been introduced as a mediator. I have worked with a team of mediators. We are three mediators, but we plan to be four."

He said the mediation team was keeping the fourth position open for a woman.

"And our door is open for a fourth, and we pray and hope that fourth person would be a lady. Until we get a lady, we will not fill that vacancy," he said.

Dibba said the memorandum signed on Friday was only the first stage of the coalition process and that a more detailed agreement would follow.

"Now, for your own consumption, mediation and coalition making is all about agreements to move together," he said.

"But in this outfit, we try to be a bit more innovative. The innovation comes with the desire to keep the door open."

He disclosed that discussions were continuing with other political organisations.

"We are in consultations with four to five other political organizations that have a lot in common with UDP," he said.

"And we are optimistic that the majority of those will be joining us under the able leadership of Ousainou A.N.M. Darboe."

Dibba said potential coalition partners should understand that the invitation to join was substantive.

"We want to reassure them that their coming in to join us is not symbolic," he said.

"What we are signing now is a memorandum of understanding that has given us the organizational framework for the coalition."

"We shall have a detailed agreement that we will develop. The parties will negotiate and sign."

He said the coalition intended to wait for additional parties before finalising the detailed agreement.

"And we want to wait until those four, five, six, seven, eight political parties out there, when they come and join us, is when we will do that agreement," he said.

"So we give them the assurance that the door is not just open, but it is substantively open."

Dibba said the coalition had agreed on a campaign approach centred on promoting itself to voters.

"Our strategy as the Gambia First Coalition is to market ourselves. That's our political philosophy," he said.

"We are going to market ourselves. We will refrain from criticizing others. That doesn't give us mileage."

He said the coalition would instead seek to persuade voters by presenting its own political values and programme.

"What gives us mileage is to give Gambian people the values that we represent," Dibba said.

"We make our case for them to vote for us. That is what we are going to do."

"We shall not criticize individual personalities."

He distinguished the coalition's position on individual political figures from its intention to scrutinise the government.

"But we shall stay steadfast in scrutinizing the Adama Barrow government, in holding them to account, and in empowering our people to hold them to account," he said.

"That is not negotiable."

Dibba said the coalition would also work on its organisational and policy structures.

"The other thing that we will be doing, together with the political parties, we will be developing the organizational and policy frameworks," he said.

"The organizational and policy frameworks that we need to make the coalition work."

"We will be working on that together."

He said the parties would also jointly develop a campaign strategy.

"And lastly, but not the least, we will work together to develop our initial campaign strategy," Dibba said.

He said the coalition's strength would come from bringing together political parties and organisations with their own constituencies.

"One of the most important elements of why we think we will be successful is that we have put together political entities and parties that can win their own constituencies in their own rights," he said.

"So when you bring them together, you bring an outfit to the Gambian people that is unstoppable."

"And we shall win come December 5th," he added.

UDP leader and coalition flagbearer Lawyer Ousainou Darboe said the coalition was being formed at what he described as a critical period for the country.

"There has never been a time or period since our independence so urgent than the period in which we currently live. Our country is in a difficult state," Darboe said.

"Our people are desperate. Their survival is a daily struggle."

Darboe cited the rising cost of living and access to basic necessities among the challenges facing Gambians.

"Cost of living, cost of basic needs have become unaffordable for an average Gambian family," he said.

"Our economy no longer provides fair participation for our young and old people. Their daily toil has become unrewarding, leading their family to perpetual poverty."

He said the situation facing young people was particularly concerning.

"Our youth are desperate and have resorted to illicit drugs, crime, and backbiting because of hopelessness and lack of a promising future," Darboe said.

He also criticised the state of healthcare.

"Because of a poor health care system in this country, basic illnesses become chronic and life-threatening," he said.

Darboe said problems relating to land ownership were also affecting ordinary Gambians.

"Meanwhile, because of lack of proper land use laws, land ownership has now become accessible to only the super-rich and unaffordable to average Gambians," he said.

He criticised the performance of the agricultural sector.

"Our agricultural sector, which purportedly meant to be the backbone of our economy, has not provided the needed food sufficiency requirements of the country because of unproductiveness and practical dormants," Darboe said.

He also said the country's natural resources were not benefiting enough Gambians.

"Our natural resources and natural assets, which are our human capital, benefit only a few individuals," he said.

"The list goes on and on."

Darboe said the problems required opposition parties to unite.

"All the aforementioned require us to take urgent action to rescue our country, our people, and ourselves," he said.

He blamed the National People's Party government for what he described as the country's current difficulties.

"This dire situation, in which the NPP government plunged our nation, can only be remedied if we unite," he said.

"This is why we are taking these bold steps, putting our differences aside, and coming together for the greater good. Because you, our people, deserve better."

Darboe said the alliance would seek to develop policies aimed at improving the lives of Gambians.

"The United Front, created by the Gambia First Coalition and the UDP Alliance, will ensure that we work together tirelessly to make sure we bring solace to our people so desperately aspire to," he said.

"Together, we will implement practical solutions that will make meaningful impact on the daily lives of our people."

He said the coalition's proposed priorities included greater Gambian participation in commerce and the economy.

"These solutions must include the Gambianization of our commerce and economy so that all Gambians can participate and be able to build wealth that will stay in this country," Darboe said.

He also pledged a stronger national security system.

"A robust and holistic security system that will protect our people both internally and externally, as well as our sovereign borders," he said.

"We will build a healthcare system that will be well-funded and advanced."

Darboe said the parties involved in the alliance had different political backgrounds but shared common objectives.

"Our political groupings may be different in more than one way, but we all share the common denominator of wanting a government that is focused on the priorities of the Gambian people," he said.

"Each of you, my distinguished allies, have excellent ideas on how best to move our country forward."

He said the UDP respected the participating parties and their ideas.

"UDP values good ideas, respects and honors each of you, and collectively we will exert maximum effort to serve the best interests of the nation and all its diverse people," Darboe said.

Darboe also acknowledged that some Gambians had become doubtful about the possibility of opposition unity following previous coalition efforts.

"I know and am indeed certain that there are some who have come to doubt even the possibility of unity among the ranks of opposition and for good reasons," he said.

"To them, I say coalitions and alliances that are pursued with sincerity, honesty, and transparency like we have done is the right way to do it."

Darboe appealed to opposition parties outside the newly signed arrangement to work with the coalition.

"To the other opposition parties not present here today, we extend our heart to each and every one of you," he said.

"Let us work together to save our country. There are no unresolvable issues that separate us."

He called for the development of a shared five-year reform programme.

"Let us work on a mutually agreed five-year reform agenda, set our country on a good foundation, and let our successors take it from there," Darboe said.

"This is a task we can all do together, and our country would be better for it."

He said the coalition's campaign would be taken directly to voters.

"To our esteemed allies, let us saddle up," Darboe said.

"Go meet voters in their homes, in the banter bars, in their farms, markets, and wherever they may be."

He also urged UDP supporters to embrace the parties joining the coalition.

"To our UDP family, let us rededicate ourselves to our true and trite tradition of extending a warm and affectionate embrace to our alliance partners," he said.

"They are us, and we are them."

The UDP-led arrangement is being formed alongside another opposition coalition process involving the United Movement for Change (UMC), led by Kanifing Municipal Council Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda.

The APEX Initiative has previously convened opposition parties and movements, including the UDP and UMC, for coalition-building discussions. In March, six opposition parties and movements signed a "Tri-vergence Accord" as a framework for promoting harmony and continued coalition negotiations. The signatories included the UDP, UMC, APP-Sobeyaa, Gambia for All, National Unity Party and Tabax Rewmi Movement.

The coalition landscape shifted in August, with Bensouda subsequently selected to lead Coalition 2026. Recent reports have identified him as the coalition's newly selected flagbearer.

The Gambia First Coalition and UDP-led Alliance now represents another formal opposition arrangement ahead of the December presidential election, with the parties saying they intend to develop their organisational structures, policy framework and campaign strategy as they prepare for the vote.

GPAP leader Dr Papa Faal said the coalition was being formed at a difficult time for the country.

"There has never been a time or period since our independence so urgent than the period in which we currently live. Our country is in a difficult state," Faal said.

"Our people are desperate. Their survival is a daily struggle."

He said the rising cost of living had made basic needs unaffordable for many families.

"Cost of living, cost of basic needs have become unaffordable for an average Gambian family," Faal said.

He said the economy was failing to provide sufficient opportunities for Gambians.

"Our economy no longer provides fair participation for our young and old people," he said.

"Their daily toil has become unrewarding, leading their family to perpetual poverty."

Faal also raised concerns about the situation facing young people.

"Our youth are desperate and have resorted to illicit drugs, crime, and backbiting because of hopelessness and lack of a promising future," he said.

He criticised the healthcare system and said basic illnesses could become serious because of inadequate services.

"Because of a poor health care system in this country, basic illnesses become chronic and life-threatening," Faal said.

He also criticised land ownership arrangements.

"Meanwhile, because of lack of proper land use laws, land ownership has now become accessible to only the super-rich and unaffordable to average Gambians," he said.

On agriculture, Faal said the sector had failed to provide the expected level of food security.

"Our agricultural sector, which purportedly meant to be the backbone of our economy, has not provided the needed food sufficiency requirements of the country because of unproductiveness and practical dormants," he said.

Faal also said natural resources were benefiting only a small section of society.

"Our natural resources and natural assets, which are our human capital, benefit only a few individuals," he said.

"The list goes on and on."

He said the problems required political parties to unite.

"All the aforementioned require us to take urgent action to rescue our country, our people, and ourselves," Faal said.

He blamed the NPP government for what he described as the country's current situation.

"This dire situation, in which the NPP government plunged our nation, can only be remedied if we unite," he said.

"This is why we are taking these bold steps, putting our differences aside, and coming together for the greater good."

"Because you, our people, deserve better," he added.

Faal said the coalition intended to work on policies that would have a direct impact on Gambians.

"The United Front, created by the Gambia First Coalition and the UDP Alliance, will ensure that we work together tirelessly to make sure we bring solace our people so desperately aspire to," he said.

"Together, we will implement practical solutions that will make a meaningful impact on the daily lives of our people."

He said one of the coalition's priorities would be to increase Gambian participation in commerce and the economy.

"These solutions must include the Gambianization of our commerce and economy so that all Gambians can participate and be able to build wealth that will stay in this country," Faal said.

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He also called for stronger national security.

"A robust and holistic security system that will protect our people both internally and externally, as well as our sovereign borders," he said.

Faal said the coalition would also prioritise healthcare.

"We will build a healthcare system that will be well-funded and advanced," he said.

UDP leader and coalition flagbearer Ousainou Darboe said the agreement marked the beginning of a partnership based on common values.

"It is also the beginning of a genuine partnership that is built on trust, confidence, and shared values," Darboe said.

He said the agreement showed that political differences could be overcome through cooperation.

"It is a vivid demonstration that diversity in politics can always inspire and drive unity in the pursuit of shared values," he said.

Darboe said the parties shared a common objective despite their political differences.

"Our political groupings may be different in more than one way, but we all share the common denominator of wanting a government that is focused on the priorities of the Gambian people," he said.

He said the UDP respected the political ideas of its coalition partners.

"UDP values good ideas, respects and honors each of you, and collectively we will exert maximum effort to serve the best interests of the nation and all its diverse people," Darboe said.

Darboe acknowledged doubts about the possibility of opposition unity but said the coalition had demonstrated that cooperation was possible.

"I know and am indeed certain that there are some who have come to doubt even the possibility of unity among the ranks of opposition and for good reasons," he said.

"To them, I say coalitions and alliances that are pursued with sincerity, honesty, and transparency like we have done is the right way to do it."

He said the coalition would operate as one political team.

"We are one team, and you are the team," Darboe said.

He said the coalition's candidate would be presented as the common candidate of all participating parties.

"The candidate's name is Hussein Ndabo, and the face on the ballot box will be Hussein Ndabo, but each and every one of you, our trusted allies, is the candidate, and the ballot box will bear your name and carry your face," he said.

Darboe said the campaign would be conducted collectively.

"The campaign should be and will be collective," he said.

"This is the campaign of each of our alliance partners in every aspect."

He also appealed to opposition parties outside the coalition.

"To the other opposition parties not present here today, we extend our heart to each and every one of you. Let us work together to save our country," Darboe said.

"There are no unresolvable issues that separate us."

Darboe called for a shared reform programme.

"Let us work on a mutually agreed five-year reform agenda, set our country on a good foundation, and let our successors take it from there," he said.

"This is a task we can all do together, and our country would be better for it."

He said the coalition would take its campaign to communities across the country.

"Go meet voters in their homes, in the banter bars, in their farms, markets, and wherever they may be," Darboe said.

He urged UDP supporters to embrace the alliance partners.

"To our UDP family, let us rededicate ourselves to our true and trite tradition of extending a warm and affectionate embrace to our alliance partners," he said.

"They are us, and we are them."

Darboe said the coalition would seek to work towards a new government after the December election.

"The new government for the Gambia in December 2026 is what our citizens deserve," he said.

"Let us all work towards that."

He also called on coalition supporters to maintain their efforts.

"I want to thank you all for trusting us, for reposing confidence in us, for giving us the challenge to lead and rescue our country from the predicament in which it is," Darboe said.

He added: "But I know your efforts will be even much bigger and much more stronger than ours. So I am glad that I have you as partners."