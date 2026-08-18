Nigeria: NDLEA Destroys N301 Billion Worth of Illicit Drugs in Lagos

NDLEA said the illicit drugs, weighing about 330,000 kilogrammes, comprised seizures from concluded cases and abandoned consignments that had been taken out of circulation.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday destroyed about 330 kilogrammes of assorted narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances seized in Lagos.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Buba Marwa, while overseeing the public destruction of the narcotic substances, disclosed that they were worth N301 billion.

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Mr Marwa, a retired brigadier general, said the drugs comprised seizures from concluded cases and abandoned consignments that had been taken out of circulation.

"We are today publicly destroying a total of 329,865.585 kilogrammes of assorted narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, representing uncontested concluded cases and abandoned seizures of illicit drugs permanently removed from circulation," he stated.

He explained that 246,864.535 kilogrammes of the drugs were seized by the NDLEA Lagos Strategic Command between April 2025 and May 2026.

The remaining 83,001.05 kilogrammes, he said, were seized by the agency's Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Tincan, Apapa, Marine and Central Intelligence and Investigation Team (CITF) commands, all within Lagos.

The drugs destroyed included cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, different strains of cannabis, particularly Canadian Loud and skunk, ephedrine, tramadol, codeine syrup and other opioids, as well as khat leaves.

According to Mr Marwa, the drugs had an estimated street value of N301.058 billion.

"That is over N301 billion that will never find its way into the pockets of drug barons or into the ruining of a single Nigerian home," he said.

The NDLEA chief said the significance of the destruction went beyond the monetary value of the drugs, noting that every kilogramme of narcotics represented a potential threat to individuals, families and communities.

"For us at the NDLEA, behind every kilogramme of these drugs lies a tragic story: a young person whose future may have been destroyed, a family torn apart by addiction, communities terrorised by drug-induced crimes, and road crashes caused by impaired drivers," he noted.

He warned drug barons, traffickers, financiers, distributors and dealers that the agency would continue to pursue them and dismantle their networks.

"Wherever you hide, whoever sponsors you and however sophisticated you think your network may be, the long arm of the law will reach you," he said.

Mr Marwa also called on parents, schools, religious and traditional leaders, communities and the media to support the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

He said the NDLEA could not win the war against illicit drugs alone.

Sanwo-Olu pledges Lagos support

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, described the destruction of the drugs as a reminder of the scale of the threat posed by illicit drugs.

Mr Sanwo-Olu commended the NDLEA, the judiciary and other security agencies for their cooperation in bringing the exercise to fruition.

He explained that Lagos, as Nigeria's commercial centre and a major gateway into the country, had a responsibility to lead efforts against drug trafficking and abuse.

The governor said the state government would continue to strengthen prevention, public enlightenment, treatment and rehabilitation programmes while working with federal security agencies to disrupt drug supply chains.

"The fight against drugs is not merely a security imperative. It is a battle for the soul of the state and the future of its citizens," he stated.

Customs links drug trade to insecurity

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, noted that the quantity destroyed reflected the scale of operations conducted at Nigeria's airports, seaports and land borders.

Mr Adeniyi said the destruction sent a strong message to drug traffickers that Nigeria was becoming increasingly hostile to their activities.

He also drew a link between drug trafficking and violent criminal activities, saying proceeds from the trade could provide resources for bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, insurgents and terrorists.

"Bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, insurgents, terrorists, this is their oxygen," he stated.

The Customs chief commended the growing cooperation between the NCS and NDLEA, particularly in intelligence sharing, joint operations and investigations.

He said the partnership was already producing results in the interception of illicit consignments.

Navy pledges stronger collaboration

The Nigerian Navy also pledged to deepen its collaboration with the NDLEA to tackle drug trafficking through Nigeria's maritime routes.

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The Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Abubakar Mustapha, said inter-agency cooperation remained critical to national security.

He revealed that the Navy and NDLEA had worked together to intercept vessels and consignments suspected to be involved in drug trafficking.

Mr Mustapha stated that the Navy would continue to support the NDLEA in ensuring that seized drugs were securely handled and destroyed to prevent them from finding their way back into circulation.

'Over 300 tonnes permanently removed'

Earlier, the State Commander of the NDLEA Lagos Strategic Command, Abubakar Wali, said the exercise demonstrated the agency's commitment to permanently removing seized drugs from circulation.

Mr Wali thanked the judiciary, Lagos State Government and other security agencies for their cooperation.

He urged young people to reject illicit drugs and encouraged members of the public to support efforts to prevent drug abuse and trafficking.

The event ended with government officials, security chiefs and other dignitaries setting fire to the seized substances.

The destruction represents one of the largest quantities of illicit drugs publicly destroyed by the NDLEA in Lagos.