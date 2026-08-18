Nigeria: NFF Sacks Super Falcons Technical Crew After World Cup Failure

Before Monday's announcement by the NFF, Justine Madugu had apologised to Nigerians, accepting responsibility for the disappointing results in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has directed the technical crew of the Super Falcons to step down with immediate effect following the team's failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The directive was made via a brief statement on Monday, four days after the Falcons suffered a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the WAFCON play-off in Morocco.

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"The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has asked members of the technical crew of the @NGSuper_Falcons to step down with immediate effect."

The defeat ended Nigeria's hopes of reaching the 2027 World Cup and brought an end to the Falcons' record of qualifying for every edition of the tournament since the competition began in 1991.

Before Monday's announcement by the NFF, Justine Madugu had apologised to Nigerians, accepting responsibility for the disappointing results in Morocco.

"I have to apologise to Nigerians over our inability to make it to the World Cup. We are very sorry. It was not our intention.

"We came, did the best that we could, but our best was not good enough.

"And we're very sorry for that, and we take full responsibility for everything that happened. There can always be a next time. I'm sorry," Madugu said.

Nigeria had been given another route to the World Cup after losing 1-0 to Cameroon in the WAFCON quarter-finals.

However, South Africa took advantage of Nigeria's missed chances and defensive mistakes, with Thembi Kgatlana opening the scoring in the 56th minute and Refiloe Jane doubling the lead 21 minutes later.

Christy Ucheibe pulled one back from the penalty spot in stoppage time after a VAR review awarded Nigeria a penalty and resulted in Jane being sent off.

The Falcons could not find an equaliser as South Africa held on to advance to the intercontinental play-off.

Madugu said Nigeria's failure to convert its chances proved costly.

"We had chances. Still, the conversion was another problem. And, uh, we made some little errors at the back. They capitalised on that, and, uh, they got the goals that they also got," he said.

Fact-finding committee

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Meanwhile, the NFF has also inaugurated a six-member Fact-finding Committee to investigate the recent poor performances of Nigeria's national teams, with particular focus on the Super Falcons' failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau charged the committee to identify the direct and remote causes of the setbacks and propose solutions. The committee has two weeks to submit its report.

Former NFF General Secretary Fanny Amun chairs the committee, which includes former Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie, ex-Super Eagles captain Mutiu Adepoju, former Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso, former FIFA referee Alex Mana, and former Nigeria international Nasiru Jibril, who serves as secretary.

Amun pledged that the committee would engage relevant stakeholders and consider memoranda from members of the public before submitting its findings.