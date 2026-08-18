Zimbabwe: Kariba Boat Disaster - Death Toll Rises to 92 As Eight More Bodies Recovered

The death toll from the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) boat disaster has risen to 92 after police recovered eight more bodies from Lake Kariba.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the bodies were recovered by 1500 hours on Monday, as the search for victims continued.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that as at 1500 hours today, the Kariba Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) boat accident death toll is now 92 after eight bodies were recovered from Lake Kariba," police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

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Police said the search and recovery operation had been underway since the day of the disaster, with substantial resources deployed to Kariba.

"Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that since 11th August 2026, the Commissioner-General of Police has deployed two big boats, two small boats, over 40 police Sub-Aqua members and other resources to co-ordinate the rescue of victims, search and the recovery of bodies from Lake Kariba," the statement said.

The police also said it had assisted the lake captain and was working with other government agencies and stakeholders to facilitate the identification of recovered bodies.

Relatives searching for missing family members have been urged to visit the Command Centre in Kariba or their local police station for information.

The boat, which was operated by RIDA, capsized on Lake Kariba while travelling from urban Kariba to Chalala amid rough conditions.

The vessel had a stated carrying capacity of 90 passengers, excluding crew, but authorities have previously given varying figures for the number of people who were aboard when it sank.

Earlier police updates showed a steady rise in the death toll as rescue teams recovered bodies from the lake, while survivors were taken to a command centre in Kariba.