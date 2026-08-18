Nigeria: Resident Doctors Commend UBA Sani for Prioritising Healthcare Workers' Welfare

press release

The doctors praised the governor for prioritising recruitment of healthcare professionals across various cadres, strengthening workforce planning and investing in capacity building

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commended Governor Uba Sani, for prioritising their welfare and improving healthcare delivery in Kaduna State.

The association also said that the Governor has demonstrated commitment to improving the conditions of resident doctors through better remuneration, infrastructure, manpower development and working conditions.

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The Resident Doctors gave the commendation in a communiqué issued at the end of its July National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held from 26 to 31 July 2026, at the Gombe International Hotel, Gombe State.

The communique further pointed out that Governor Uba Sani has also improved healthcare delivery generally in Kaduna state.

The resident doctors also commended the governors of Osun, Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers, and Plateau States for prioritising their members' welfare through improvements in remuneration, infrastructure, manpower development, and working conditions.

It will be recalled that Governor Sani has renovated, equipped and upgraded all the 255 Primary Healthcare Centres on Kaduna State to Level 2 status.

He has also expanded access to maternal, newborn, child and adolescent healthcare services, strengthened routine immunisation and disease surveillance.

Kaduna State Government is also revitalising its the secondary healthcare as General Hospitals are undergoing infrastructure renewal, modern medical equipment have been procured and diagnostic capacity has been improved.

The Governor has also prioritised the recruitment of healthcare professionals across various cadres, strengthened workforce planning, supported continuous professional development and invested in capacity building.

Governor Sani has also sustained the implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for medical doctors and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for eligible healthcare professionals.

He has also maintained regular funding of the Medical Residency Training Fund, reaffirming his government's commitment to developing the next generation of specialist physicians whose expertise will continue to strengthen healthcare delivery in Kaduna State.