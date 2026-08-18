Nigeria: Remi Tinubu Leads Govs, Wives to Ogun for Zonal Launch of National Community Food Bank Programme

The programme will feature the distribution of food items to vulnerable and indigent residents of the state

Governors from across the country, their wives and other dignitaries are expected to converge on Ogun State on Tuesday for the zonal launch of the National Community Food Bank Programme, featuring the distribution of food items to vulnerable and indigent residents of the state.

The programme, which will commence at Makun, Sagamu, is expected to attract major stakeholders from across the country as part of efforts to strengthen the Federal Government's social intervention initiatives and provide support for vulnerable households.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, will lead the distribution exercise and other activities scheduled for the visit.

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According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, Mrs Tinubu will also commission the 108-unit Muhammadu Buhari Estate at Kobape, Abeokuta.

She will also commission the Gateway Medical Centre of Excellence, a 250-bed ultra-modern hospital in Abeokuta, designed to provide advanced healthcare services to residents of Ogun State and neighbouring communities.

As part of her itinerary, Mrs Tinubu will hold an engagement with major stakeholders at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The visit is expected to further strengthen collaboration between the Federal and Ogun State Governments in the areas of social welfare, housing and healthcare delivery, while reinforcing the commitment of both governments to improving the quality of life of Nigerians.