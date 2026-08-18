Liberia: New Redemption Hospital 92 Percent Complete

The Government of Liberia is pushing for the speedy completion and opening of the New Redemption Hospital in Caldwell, Montserrado County, as construction of the facility reaches approximately 92 percent.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan called for remaining works to be expedited during a joint inspection of the facility with Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto, officials of the Ministries of Finance and Health, project managers and contractors.

Ngafuan described completion of the hospital as critical to strengthening healthcare delivery under the government's ARREST Agenda and urged those involved in the project to openly address outstanding challenges that could delay its completion.

He said the government's focus is on getting the hospital operational rather than assigning responsibility for previous delays.

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"The purpose is not to assign blame but to facilitate the timely completion of the project," Ngafuan said.

The hospital project was initiated in 2016 as part of Liberia's post-Ebola recovery efforts but has remained under construction for nearly a decade.

Health Minister Kpoto disclosed during the inspection that construction is approximately 92 percent complete, with several outstanding works expected to be completed over the coming months.

Those works include testing and commissioning of mechanical and electrical systems, installation of steel doors, final finishing, cleaning and improvements to pedestrian access.

Kpoto said civil works are projected to be completed by November 30, 2026, with full contract clearance targeted for December 31.

The government is also working to install medical equipment and prepare the facility for operations.

Contracts for general hospital equipment have already been secured, with the Ministry of Health making a 20 percent advance payment, according to officials.

However, authorities say completion of construction alone will not immediately make the hospital fully operational.

Preparations also include recruiting and training healthcare workers, developing operational guidelines, installing and testing medical equipment and conducting public awareness ahead of the opening.

Consultants have recommended a phased opening to facilitate the systematic transfer of services from the existing Redemption Hospital to the new Caldwell facility.

Health authorities say the approach would help maintain continuity of care and ensure patients understand where services will be provided during the transition.

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Recruitment of personnel for the new hospital is already underway.

Meanwhile, project assessments conducted in July showed that the access road leading to the facility was approximately 52 percent complete.

Ngafuan reaffirmed the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning's commitment to supporting the health sector and other components of the government's ARREST Agenda.

He also disclosed that the World Bank continues to show interest in the project. World Bank Vice President Ousmane Diagana, who has followed the development of the hospital since its inception, is expected to visit Liberia in September to discuss progress.

Once operational, the New Redemption Hospital is expected to expand access to healthcare for residents of Caldwell, Red Light and surrounding communities in Montserrado County.

The facility is also expected to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare services and ease pressure on existing health facilities.

Ngafuan and Kpoto said completing the project remains a government priority as the administration seeks to improve access to quality healthcare and strengthen the country's health system.