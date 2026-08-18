Liberia: Foya Presidential Center - Follow the Money

Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe Is Right to Demand Transparency

The Political Leader of the Liberia People's Party, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, popularly known as "The Broom Man," is right to demand answers about the financing, procurement, and construction of the multimillion-dollar Foya Presidential Center. His article, "Mr. President, Where Did the Money for the US$6 Million Foya Presidential Center Come From?" raises a legitimate public-interest question that the government should answer with facts, documents, and full financial disclosure--not political rhetoric.

The issue is not whether Foya, Lofa County, deserves development. It does. The real issue is how a project reportedly costing between US$5.5 million and US$6.1 million was conceived, financed, awarded, and executed without sufficient public transparency.

The project, located in President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's hometown, reportedly consists of 15 buildings, including five three-bedroom presidential villas, staff quarters, security facilities, and a 500-seat conference hall. Given Liberia's severe fiscal constraints, every dollar used for such a project must be properly accounted for.

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What makes the controversy more serious is the shifting explanation surrounding its financing. President Boakai reportedly said construction began without his immediate knowledge or authorization and was initially described as a surprise initiative associated with the late Minister of State, Sylvester Grigsby. The government subsequently indicated that the project was funded by the Republic of Liberia through contributions from state-owned enterprises, rather than collectively financed by Mano River Union member states as previously suggested.

That contradiction alone warrants a transparent accounting.

Where did the money come from? Which SOEs contributed? How much did each contribute? Who authorized those contributions? Were the funds appropriated for this purpose? Who selected the contractor? What procurement process was followed? What was the original project cost, and why did the cost reach the reported figure? Were there competitive bids, contracts, invoices, payment certificates, and independent cost assessments?

These are not partisan questions. They are basic questions of public financial management and accountability.

If public funds were used, Liberians have a right to know how those funds were spent. If private individuals or entities contributed, the public deserves to know who they are, how much they contributed, and whether those contributions created any obligations or conflicts of interest. If procurement procedures were followed, the government should simply publish the relevant documents and put the controversy to rest.

This is precisely why Cllr. Gongloe is correct to call on the General Auditing Commission (GAC), Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), and Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) to follow the money. The GAC should audit the public funds involved; the FIA should examine the financial trail where appropriate; the LACC should investigate potential corruption or conflicts of interest; and the PPCC should determine whether procurement laws and procedures were followed.

Liberia cannot demand accountability from private citizens while tolerating unanswered questions involving public resources.

This is particularly important at a time when Liberia is confronting serious concerns about drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption, and vulnerabilities within state institutions. Transparency is therefore not merely an administrative preference--it is a national security imperative. Every unexplained financial transaction weakens public confidence and creates room for abuse.

President Boakai has an opportunity to turn this controversy into an example of good governance. Publish the contracts. Publish the funding sources. Publish the procurement records. Publish the payments. Let the appropriate institutions audit the project.

If everything was done legally and properly, transparency will vindicate the administration. If irregularities occurred, Liberia deserves to know and those responsible should be held accountable.

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Cllr. Gongloe is therefore not wrong for asking, "Where did the money come from?" That is exactly the question a responsible government should welcome.

Liberia has suffered too long from secrecy, weak accountability, and the misuse of public resources. We cannot build a culture of integrity while telling citizens to trust government without providing evidence.

The principle is simple: when public money is involved, the public has a right to follow the money.

About the Author:

Seltue Robert Karweaye Sr. is a Liberian policy analyst, security expert, researcher, and commentary writer with interests in governance, public finance, economic development, public policy, and national security. He can be contacted at seltuek@gmail.com.