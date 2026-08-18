Liberian Lawmakers Visit Reopened Embassy in India

- A delegation of Liberian lawmakers currently in India on a South-South Peer Learning Mission has paid a courtesy visit to Liberia's newly reopened Embassy in New Delhi, welcoming the restoration of the country's diplomatic presence in India after 35 years.

The delegation includes Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee C. Karnga-Lawrence, House Committee Chair on Elections and Inauguration Rep. Thomas Romeo Quioh and Chair of the Women's Legislative Caucus Rep. Ellen Attoh Wreh.

Other members include Senators Botoe Kanneh, Dabah M. Varpilah and Francis Dopoh, along with Representatives Thomas Goshua, Marie Johnson, Priscilla Cooper, Rugie Barry, Moima Briggs-Mensah, Bintu Massaley and Julie Fatorma Wiah.

During the visit, the lawmakers welcomed the Government of Liberia's decision to reopen the diplomatic mission, describing it as an important step toward strengthening relations with India.

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The delegation commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for the decision, saying the reopening creates opportunities to deepen diplomatic, economic and development cooperation between the two countries.

"After 35 years, the Embassy of Liberia in India is open. Thanks to President Boakai, our foreign policy legacy President, for the vision, and to our Ministry of Foreign Affairs team for the execution," the delegation said.

Liberia formally reopened its Embassy in New Delhi earlier this month, restoring a resident diplomatic presence in India after approximately three and a half decades.

The lawmakers expressed optimism that the mission will help expand cooperation between Liberia and India in trade and investment, education, healthcare, agriculture, technology and parliamentary exchanges.

They also said the renewed diplomatic presence could strengthen South-South cooperation and provide a platform for greater engagement between institutions in the two countries.

The Government of Liberia is expected to announce an ambassador to head the reopened mission in due course.

The lawmakers are in India as part of an IBSA South-South Peer Learning Mission aimed at promoting knowledge exchange, parliamentary engagement and institutional cooperation.

The mission also provides participating lawmakers an opportunity to examine India's experiences in governance and development and explore approaches that could be adapted to Liberia.

The embassy visit comes amid broader efforts by the Boakai administration to deepen Liberia's diplomatic and economic engagement with India and strengthen cooperation in areas considered important to the country's development.