Liberia: LEC Steps Up Night Inspections, Rolls Out Smart Meters

- The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) says it is stepping up its crackdown on power theft, deploying inspection teams during the day and at night while introducing smart meters to detect illegal electricity consumption and protect revenue.

Philip K. Farley, Head of Media, Communications and Public Affairs at LEC, said the corporation has adopted a three-pronged approach involving increased inspections, decentralization of operations and the deployment of technology.

Speaking in an interview in Monrovia, Farley said the measures form part of LEC's strategic plan, which identifies digital transformation as one of five key pillars aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery.

According to him, the corporation has intensified inspections of homes, businesses and other facilities as it seeks to identify illegal connections and other forms of electricity theft.

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Farley said inspection teams are now conducting operations during both daytime and nighttime hours following indications that some suspected illegal activities were being shifted to the night to evade detection.

He said changes in electricity consumption patterns between daytime and nighttime have also prompted LEC to increase nighttime inspections.

Farley warned that individuals caught stealing electricity or making illegal connections would face legal action.

"The second mechanism we have employed is decentralizing the offices across the different districts," Farley said, explaining that individual districts will have operational teams responsible for monitoring electricity distribution and responding to problems.

The decentralization, he said, is intended to bring LEC operations closer to communities and strengthen monitoring across its distribution network.

The corporation's third approach involves introducing smart meters and other digital technologies designed to improve monitoring of electricity consumption and reduce reliance on manual processes.

"This is why we are introducing what we call the smart meter, and we have engaged a partner," Farley said.

According to him, the smart meters contain security features intended to protect LEC's revenue while providing customers with more accurate information about their electricity consumption.

He said the technology will allow customers to monitor their energy usage more closely and make better decisions about how much electricity they consume and spend.

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Farley disclosed that LEC's partner has already begun supplying smart meters, with plans to expand their installation to additional communities and electricity feeders.

The digital transformation initiative is also intended to reduce paperwork and limit unnecessary physical interactions between customers and LEC personnel.

Electricity theft has remained a challenge to the corporation's ability to collect revenue and maintain reliable service, prompting increased efforts to strengthen monitoring of its network.

Farley said that combining inspections, decentralized operations, and smart-meter technology is expected to improve revenue protection, strengthen accountability, and enhance service delivery.

He maintained that LEC will continue regular inspections as part of efforts to identify illegal connections and reduce commercial losses across its network.