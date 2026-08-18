Liberia: Gc, U.S. Embassy Explore PPP to Tackle Monrovia's Waste Crisis

- The Governance Commission (GC) and the United States Embassy near Monrovia have begun discussions on a potential public-private partnership aimed at addressing persistent solid waste management challenges in Monrovia and surrounding communities.

The discussions, held at the Commission's office in Sinkor, brought together senior GC officials and Jullion Cooper, Head of the Political and Economic Section at the U.S. Embassy.

Acting GC Chairman Prof. Alaric Tokpa said the Commission has already initiated preliminary discussions with the Liberia Chamber of Commerce on the possibility of using a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to improve waste collection and management.

Commissioner Cytirus Kerbay said the GC is also working with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to identify practical solutions based on research and policy interventions.

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During the meeting, Cooper raised concerns about the volume of waste generated daily in Monrovia and the amount that remains uncollected.

He noted that inadequate collection contributes to illegal dumping and creates environmental and public health risks.

Cooper also pointed to the potential economic opportunities in the waste management sector, including job creation and private investment.

Commissioner Mathew B. Kollie described the engagement as an opportunity to advance efforts toward a more coordinated waste management system.

He recommended identifying and mapping key stakeholders and bringing relevant government institutions together to develop a coordinated approach before engaging private-sector investors.

GC Executive Director Jallah C. Kesselly called for Liberia to move away from a waste management system heavily dependent on donor support toward a financially sustainable model capable of attracting private investment.

Officials said the objective is to develop a system that serves residents, protects the environment and generates economic opportunities.

The meeting identified several steps toward developing the proposed model, including refining an existing waste management concept note, conducting stakeholder consultations and reviewing Liberia's PPP regulatory framework.

The Commission also plans to engage relevant public institutions and private-sector stakeholders as discussions progress.

Officials are considering establishing a pilot waste management project in a selected area of Monrovia to test the proposed approach before potentially expanding it to other communities.

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The proposed pilot would provide an opportunity to assess whether a PPP model can generate sufficient revenue, improve collection and disposal services and remain financially sustainable over the long term.

Monrovia has struggled for years with inadequate waste collection and disposal, with garbage frequently accumulating along streets, marketplaces, drainage systems and residential communities.

The Governance Commission said its engagement with the U.S. Embassy forms part of its broader mandate to promote sustainable governance solutions and improve public service delivery.

Officials believe stronger coordination among government institutions, development partners and the private sector could provide a more sustainable approach to addressing the capital's persistent waste management challenges.