Liberia: Indian Ambassador Highlights Growing Liberia-India Cooperation

Monrovia, Liberia, August 17, 2026 -- Indian Ambassador to Liberia, Manoj Bihari Verma, has reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its longstanding friendship and bilateral cooperation with Liberia, highlighting growing collaboration in trade, investment, education, health, agriculture, mining, energy and technology.

Ambassador Verma made the statement Saturday, August 15, 2026, while delivering remarks at India's Independence Day Reception in Monrovia, marking the country's 80th Independence Day.

He said the occasion was an opportunity to remember the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters and founding leaders who secured the country's independence from colonial rule in 1947.

He also paid tribute to generations of Indians who, over the years, contributed to building the country into a vibrant democracy, strong economy and responsible and respected member of the international community.

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Ambassador Verma expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Liberia for their friendship and longstanding partnership with India.

The Indian envoy congratulated Liberia on its service as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term and wished the country success in carrying out the important responsibility. "Over the past year, our partnership has continued to grow in strength and substance," he said.

Ambassador Verma welcomed the inauguration and opening of the Embassy of Liberia in New Delhi, describing the establishment of the resident mission as a significant milestone that would further strengthen the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He said the official visit of Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, to India on August 13, 2026, and her bilateral discussions with India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, provided an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-Liberia relations.

According to Ambassador Verma, the discussions covered cooperation in technology, agriculture, health, mining, energy, trade and investment, education, capacity building and people-to-people exchanges. The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

He said the ministers discussed deepening cooperation at multilateral forums to promote peace, development and a stronger voice for the Global South, noting that India and Liberia share common interests in advancing international cooperation.

Capacity Building

Ambassador Verma said capacity building remains at the heart of India's development partnership with Liberia. Under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, he disclosed that India has doubled Liberia's annual training opportunities from 70 to 140.

He added that scholarships under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) have also increased to 24. "This year, 20 Liberian students have received scholarships to pursue Master's and doctoral programmes at leading institutions in India," he said.

According to the Ambassador, more than 150 Liberians travelled to India during the past year for education, scholarships and professional training. He added that India also provided specialized training to 30 Liberian mining officials, geologists and engineers.

Development cooperation, he said, has also been strengthened through the IBSA Fund for South-South Cooperation, a partnership involving India, Brazil and South Africa. The fund is supporting the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia, reflecting the countries' shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

Trade and People-to-People Relations

On economic relations, Ambassador Verma disclosed that bilateral trade between India and Liberia reached approximately US$390 million in 2025-2026, while Liberia's exports to India more than doubled to nearly US$45 million. He said the figures demonstrate significant potential to expand and diversify economic cooperation.

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"Our people-to-people and cultural ties remain particularly warm," Ambassador Verma said, highlighting the participation of a Liberian cultural troupe at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in India earlier this year as an opportunity for Indian audiences to experience Liberia's rich cultural heritage.

He also cited initiatives including the International Day of Yoga, Study in India, tourism cooperation and youth outreach as efforts that are bringing the peoples of India and Liberia closer. He said the two countries share a relationship built on mutual respect, shared values and a common desire for peace, prosperity and development.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Verma reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepening the multifaceted partnership for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

He also thanked the Indian community in Liberia for its contribution to strengthening bilateral relations.