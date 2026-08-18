Liberia: Senate Hails Boakai Over Ports Autonomy Laws

The Liberian Senate, through President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, has praised President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for approving two Ports Autonomy Bills aimed at decentralizing the management of Liberia's seaports and inland ports.

Karnga-Lawrence described the approval as a significant step toward improving efficiency, accountability and public confidence in the country's port sector.

President Boakai recently approved the two measures following months of legislative deliberations, including committee hearings, stakeholder consultations and debates in both chambers of the Legislature.

The House of Representatives formally communicated its concurrence with the Senate on July 14, clearing Senate Engrossed Bills Nos. 3 and 4 for presidential action.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Bill No. 3 establishes autonomous authorities for Liberia's seaports, while Bill No. 4 provides for autonomous management of inland ports.

The legislation also establishes the National Ports Regulatory Commission of Liberia, which will be responsible for setting standards, regulating the sector and overseeing the operations of the autonomous port authorities.

The reforms represent a shift from the centralized management structure that has governed Liberia's ports for decades.

Supporters of the legislation argue that granting individual port authorities greater autonomy could enable faster decisions on investment, maintenance and service delivery while reducing administrative bottlenecks.

The proposed regulatory commission is expected to provide oversight of the decentralized system, including regulation of tariffs, safety standards and competition within the sector.

"This is about efficiency and about trust," Karnga-Lawrence said during legislative deliberations on the measures. "The Liberian people deserve ports that work for them, and a regulator that ensures no one is left behind."

With the Legislature's passage of the measures and President Boakai's subsequent approval, the reforms are expected to usher in major changes in the governance of Liberia's maritime and inland port infrastructure.

The Senate believes the new structure could improve port services, strengthen regulatory oversight and create opportunities for increased private-sector investment.

The reforms could also have implications for importers, exporters and businesses that depend on Liberia's ports for the movement of goods.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Senate said its objective is to ensure that the legislation results in practical improvements rather than merely creating additional institutions.

Karnga-Lawrence expressed appreciation to President Boakai for approving the legislation and also commended the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives for their concurrence.

She further praised the leadership and members of the Liberian Senate for supporting what she described as a move toward decentralizing port governance.

The Senate Pro Tempore said the passage and approval of the legislation represents an important step toward modernizing Liberia's port sector and establishing a system that combines greater operational independence with regulatory accountability.