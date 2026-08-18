Africa: ICU-Ghana Boss Wins Africa's Most Respected CEO Award

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU-Ghana), Mr Morgan Ayawine, has been honoured with the Most Respected CEO in Labour and Union Leadership award at the sixth Africa's Most Respected CEOs Conference and Awards held in Lusaka, Zambia.

Mr Ayawine was recognised for his visionary leadership, business excellence, innovation, commitment to ethical leadership and outstanding contribution to organisational success and sustainable economic development across Africa.

An accompanying citation read: "In recognition of your visionary leadership, business excellence, innovation and outstanding contribution to economic growth and sustainable development.

"Your commitment to ethical leadership and organisational success has made a lasting impact on Africa's business community. We proudly present you with the Africa's Most Respected CEO Awards 2026."

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Receiving the award in Accra on Friday, after he was unable to attend the ceremony in Lusaka, Mr Ayawine dedicated the recognition to the leadership, management, staff and rank and file of ICU-Ghana, as well as other progressive forces collaborating with the union to promote the interests of workers and employers and contribute to the growth and development of the Ghanaian economy.

He said ICU-Ghana's advocacy had consistently focused on urging governments across Africa, particularly Ghana, to create an enabling environment for businesses and industries in both the public and private sectors to remain viable.

Mr Ayawine also called on governments to take bold and decisive measures to revive once-vibrant industries, describing that as one of the most effective ways of addressing the growing employment challenges confronting young people in Ghana and across Africa.

He stressed that the interests and aspirations of employers were closely linked to those of workers, arguing that the survival and growth of businesses were critical to sustained job creation and employment security, particularly for the youth.

"The employers' vision is the Union's concern, because the survival of businesses is key to sustained job generation and employment security for our dear young compatriots," he said.

Mr Ayawine cited the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) as an example, stressing that ICU-Ghana would not hesitate to oppose any unilateral attempt, particularly by the government, to divest its interest in strategic national assets with significant growth potential.

According to him, VALCO had strong prospects for exponential growth if the requisite capital and strategic support were made available.

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"We believe in collaboration to propel enterprises towards sustained growth in both the public and private sectors. I therefore take this opportunity to urge our business leaders to see workers' unions as positive catalysts in achieving quality service delivery and enhanced productivity," he said.

The award was presented by a representative of the organisers at the ICU-Ghana National Secretariat at the Hall of Trade Unions in Accra on Thursday.