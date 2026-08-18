Ghana: La Nkwantanang-Madina Assembly Furnishes 55 Schools

The La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has presented classroom furniture to the Municipal Education Directorate for distribution to 55 schools in the municipality.

The items comprise 1,200 hexagonal tables and chairs for kindergarten pupils, 400 mono desks, 400 teachers' tables and chairs, and 12 swivel chairs.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that the schools are adequately furnished before they reopen for the new academic year to improve teaching and learning.

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Presenting the items, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Ibrahim Fuseini Faila, said education remained one of the key priorities of President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

He said no country could achieve meaningful development without education, hence the government and the Assembly's resolve to improve education and increase enrolment as schools reopened.

Alhaji Faila said the Assembly was making efforts to create a conducive environment for the Education Directorate to operate effectively and improve teaching and learning, with the ultimate aim of producing future leaders.

He said a monitoring team would be established to regularly inspect the use of the furniture and urged the schools to take proper care of the items.

"This is the time to fulfil all resetting promises in all spheres of the economy, with education taking the lead," he added.

Alhaji Faila said arrangements had also been made to transport the furniture to the beneficiary schools.

He said other projects, including teachers' bungalows, were progressing steadily and assured teachers that accommodation challenges in the municipality would soon be addressed.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr Philip Aidoo, commended the Assembly for fulfilling its promises to the Directorate.

He said the Assembly had consistently intervened whenever the Directorate faced challenges, including a recent situation in which the owner of its office accommodation threatened to take the matter to court.

Mr Aidoo said the MCE had directed the Directorate to secure land for a permanent office.

He said after identifying three locations, the Directorate and the Assembly settled on one, and the Assembly had assured them that work would soon begin after the completion of the procurement process.

Mr Aidoo charged heads of the beneficiary schools, particularly teachers, to take personal responsibility for the furniture.

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He warned that anyone found mishandling the items would face severe sanctions.