Ghana: GSE Gains Despite 46 Percent Plunge in Value Traded

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) ended the week on a positive note, with market capitalisation and the benchmark indices recording gains despite a sharp decline in both trading volume and value.

Market capitalisation increased by 1.43 per cent to GH¢288.90 billion for the week ended August 14, 2026, from GH¢284.84 billion the previous week.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) also advanced by 0.79 per cent to 15,307.71 points, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) rose by 1.19 per cent to 8,116.98 points.

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The gains came against a marked slowdown in market activity, with total volume traded falling by 22.16 per cent to 10.06 million shares from 12.92 million shares in the preceding week.

Value traded also dropped sharply by 46.14 per cent to GH¢31.35 million, compared with GH¢58.20 million recorded in the previous week.

The performance nevertheless reflected broad price appreciation among several listed equities, with pharmaceutical company DAS Pharma emerging as the week's strongest gainer.

DAS Pharma rose 55.77 per cent, from GH¢0.52 to GH¢0.81, while Digicut increased 44.44 per cent from GH¢0.09 to GH¢0.13.

Clyd also recorded a strong performance, gaining 32.92 per cent to close at GH¢6.50, from GH¢4.89. Hords rose 18.18 per cent to GH¢0.65, while SIC Insurance gained 16.70 per cent to GH¢5.59.

Unilever Ghana advanced 8.47 per cent to GH¢32.00, with Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and CalBank gaining 6.78 per cent and 2.63 per cent, respectively.

MTN Ghana edged up 0.57 per cent to GH¢7.04.

On the losing side, Intravenous Infusions Limited (IIL) suffered the biggest decline, falling 13.21 per cent from GH¢0.53 to GH¢0.46.

Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) declined 2.49 per cent to GH¢78.00, Societe Generale Ghana fell 2.33 per cent to GH¢5.86, while Access Bank Ghana and Fan Milk Ghana shed 1.25 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively.

GCB Bank and Allianz Ghana also recorded marginal declines of 0.35 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively.

MTN Ghana emerged as the most actively traded stock by value during the week, accounting for GH¢15.97 million of transactions.

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It was followed by Kasapreko Company Limited with GH¢2.38 million, GCB Bank with GH¢2.02 million, GOIL with GH¢1.33 million and BOPP with GH¢1.06 million.

In terms of volume, IIL led the market with 2.35 million shares changing hands, followed by MTN Ghana with 2.27 million shares.

Kasapreko recorded 1.19 million shares, Digicut 1.10 million and CalBank 1.04 million shares.

The ICT sector dominated trading by value, recording GH¢16.43 million during the week. It was followed by the finance sector with GH¢5.23 million, food and beverage with GH¢3.51 million, manufacturing with GH¢2.14 million and distribution with GH¢1.70 million.

The market's overall positive showing adds to its strong year-to-date performance, with the GSE's headline indicators maintaining significant gains for the year.

The latest figures show continued strength in equity valuations, even as the relatively lower turnover suggests that the week's advance was achieved on more subdued trading activity.