Zambia: Hichilema Wins Second Term As Zambia President, Final Results Show

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has won a second term in office, according to final results released Monday by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) after votes from all 226 constituencies were tallied.

Hichilema, of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), garnered 2,965,326 votes, ahead of his closest rival Brian Mundubile, who polled 1,856,217 votes.

The August 13 election was briefly disrupted by incidents of violence against election officials and the theft of ballot papers, prompting a temporary halt to counting. Authorities said the process resumed once the security situation had been brought under control.

In a statement following the announcement, Hichilema thanked Zambians for renewing their trust in him and pledged to govern for the whole country, including those who backed opposition candidates.

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"We are truly humbled by the trust you have placed in our hands, to hold our nation's highest office and to be your servant, once more," he said.

He described the vote as a demonstration of Zambia's democratic credentials.

"This election showed the world who we are: a nation of peace, a nation of law and order, a democratic nation that settles our differences at the ballot box, and nowhere else," Hichilema said.

The president-elect pointed to his campaign travels across all 116 of Zambia's districts, saying the visits to cities, villages and farms had given him direct insight into the difficulties facing ordinary citizens.

"We saw first-hand the challenges that our people are facing, and we resolved to work with you to solve these challenges, together," he said.

He also addressed voters who had backed his opponents, promising his government would work to ensure all Zambians benefit from development.

"To those citizens who preferred the ideas presented by our opponents, we hear you, and we will continue to work for you to ensure that every Zambian benefits from the development we are delivering," he said.

Hichilema said meeting children during the campaign had reinforced his commitment to improving prospects for younger generations, and called for national unity as his government turns to development priorities.

"Now we must work harder than ever before to deliver meaningful development for every single Zambian, in every corner of our country," he said.

Hichilema first came to power in 2021. His second term begins against a backdrop of continued public pressure over the economy, the cost of living and delivery of development projects.