Nigeria: Bayelsa - Education Fund Partners British Council to Train 400 Teachers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-day training focuses on English Language proficiency, digital teaching methods and leadership skills.

The Bayelsa State Education Development Trust Fund is partnering the British Council and Teachers Training Registration and Certification Board to train 400 teachers and school leaders in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-day training focuses on English Language proficiency, digital teaching methods and leadership skills.

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Declaring the workshop open, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah, said proficiency in English Language was critical to improved academic performance.

Mr Emelah said Bayelsa had stopped being classified as educationally disadvantaged because of the efforts of successive administrations in the state.

He urged participants to take advantage of the training to improve their professional competence and contribute to better learning outcomes.

The Executive Secretary of the education fund, Ebimieowei Etebu, said the initiative was designed to strengthen education delivery across the state.

Mr Etebu, a professor, urged teachers and school leaders to embrace digital tools and teaching methods, despite the challenges associated with adopting new approaches.

He said the ultimate objective was to translate acquired skills into measurable improvements in classroom teaching and learning.

Fwanshishak Daniel, the team leader of the British Council delegation, described Bayelsa as a national leader in teacher development.

Mr Daniel said that some innovations piloted in Bayelsa, including teacher accountability learning contracts and state-funded mobile data for self-study, were currently being adopted in other parts of Nigeria.

He said the measures had helped to improve teachers' engagement and performance in professional development programmes.

In a goodwill message, Stella Ugolo, the chairman of the Teachers Training Registration and Certification Board, urged teachers to maintain high professional standards in the discharge of their duties.

Mrs Ugolo reiterated the need for personal discipline and effective classroom management to ensure quality teaching.

The Executive Secretary of the Post Primary Schools Board, Faith Ogbara, reaffirmed the board's commitment to supporting teacher training initiatives.

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Mr Ogbara said that sustained investment in teachers' professional development remained critical to improving education standards across Bayelsa.

NAN reports that the five-day programme combines classroom engagement tools, digital integration strategies and school leadership development to enhance learning outcomes in schools.