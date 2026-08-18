Liberia: DMDI Cuts Ribbon On New Monrovia Head Office

Diaconia Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institution (DMDI) has officially opened its new head office on Johnson Street, near the Ashmun Street Junction, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that doubled as a showcase of the institution's financial resurgence over the past year.

The relocation, approved by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), positions the microfinance institution in a more modern and accessible facility as it pursues an aggressive expansion strategy across the country. Management said all customer accounts and services remained fully operational throughout the transition, and invited the public to visit the new location, reaffirming the institution's commitment to "Growing with You" and "Serving You Better."

Speaking at the ceremony, DMDI Managing Director and CEO Olusola Olufunsho thanked the project's consultants, contractors, and service providers, describing their work as going well beyond a standard assignment. He framed the opening not as a culmination but as a new beginning for the institution.

"This new head office gives us a stronger platform from which to deepen our customer relationships, embrace technology and innovation, support more Liberian businesses and entrepreneurs, create opportunities, and contribute even more meaningfully to the Liberian economy," Olufunsho said, adding that DMDI's ambition extends beyond having one of the finest banking facilities in Liberia to building one of the finest financial institutions in the country.

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Monrovia City Mayor John-Charuk Saah Siafa served as special guest and formally cut the ribbon. In his remarks, the mayor characterized the opening as a broader vote of confidence in Liberia's economy, noting that the country's financial markets, while not yet performing at full potential, remain stable and continue to register gains. He pointed to strengthened CBL regulation and supervision, improved transparency, and recent monetary policy easing as evidence of progress, alongside growth in banking sector capital, deposits, assets, and lending.

The mayor also credited the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for supporting an environment conducive to financial inclusion, commending DMDI specifically for its focus on serving individuals, microenterprises, and small businesses often overlooked by conventional banks.

The mayor used the occasion to raise a concern shared broadly across Liberia's banking sector: rising non-performing loans. Citing CBL Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi, he noted that addressing the challenge is "not only a banking sector priority" but "a national imperative," and stressed that borrowers bear responsibility for honoring their obligations to sustain a healthy repayment culture.

At the same time, he argued that the solution cannot rest on collateral recovery and credit guarantees alone. Financial institutions, he said, should pair lending with financial education, bookkeeping support, business coaching, market linkages, and early intervention when a loan-financed enterprise begins to struggle, support that strengthens the broader business environment rather than simply enforcing repayment. Improved loan performance, better-managed rates, and greater lender confidence, he added, would in turn support job creation, which he called central to Liberia's financial policy priorities.

The new head office arrives on the back of a turnaround year for DMDI. Audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, approved by the Central Bank of Liberia, show the institution's strongest performance under its current leadership and ownership structure.

Key figures from its recent financial report include a Net Profit of US$805,228, a sharp recovery from a US$670,368 loss in 2023, driven by aggressive loan recovery, improved asset quality, and cost discipline, US$6.78 million, up 205% from US$2.2 million in 2023 in Total Assets, US$4.60 million, up 501% from US$765,000 in 2023, total deposits fueled by products targeting MSMEs and the informal sector.

Other figures are US$1.75 million, up 154%, supported by strong credit growth and loan asset performance in interest income, US$4.58 million, up 477%, reflecting expanded financing to SMEs and retail clients, Loan Portfolio, and US$3.51 million, strengthening DMDI's capital position for regulatory compliance and future growth in Share Capital.

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DMDI said the results reflect a deliberate market expansion strategy carried out through 2024, including deeper engagement in education, health, manufacturing, and trade, alongside tailored financial products for underserved populations.

Diaconia Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institution is a limited liability company owned by Alliance Microfinance (AMAS) of Norway. Founded in 2012, it is licensed under the New Financial Institution Act of 1999 and regulated by the Central Bank of Liberia, which has confirmed the institution meets all regulatory capital requirements.

DMDI operates branches on Carey Street in Monrovia, in Redlight, Paynesville, and in Gompa City, Nimba County, offering savings, microloans, agricultural loans, SME loans, and financial literacy training, with a stated mission of supporting Liberia's social and economic development, particularly in rural areas.