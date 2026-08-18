Liberia: LTA Advances Redelegation Process for Country Code Top-Level Domain

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has received a comprehensive debrief following a week-long consultation on the proposed redelegation of Liberia's country-code top-level domain, .lr, in a move officials say could strengthen national ownership, governance and security of Liberia's digital identity.

The briefing was presented to the LTA Board of Commissioners by Mr. Ola Ozola, who outlined the proposed governance and operational framework for Liberia's .lr domain, key policy considerations and immediate steps required to advance the country's redelegation request to the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA).

The development forms part of Liberia's broader efforts to establish a stronger and more accountable framework for managing its national internet domain while ensuring that the country's digital infrastructure remains secure, reliable and accessible.

Under the proposed governance model, policy and oversight responsibilities would be jointly exercised by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MoPT) and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA).

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The LTA would take responsibility for the accreditation and oversight of registrars and would coordinate Liberia's formal redelegation request with the relevant international internet governance institutions.

Technical operations, meanwhile, would be entrusted to an independent, board-governed registry operator to be known as the Liberian Internet Domain Registry (IDR).

The proposed structure is also expected to introduce a Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Council (MSAC) comprising representatives from government, the private sector, academia, civil society and the technical community.

The council would provide advice on policy development, promote stakeholder participation and help build consensus around the administration and future development of Liberia's national internet domain.

During the debriefing, Ozola highlighted several areas of policy and technical preparedness that must be addressed before the redelegation process can move forward.

Among the key priorities is the development of a comprehensive .lr policy framework that would establish clear rules governing registration, administration, accreditation and use of the national domain.

The proposed framework is also expected to define the roles and responsibilities of the various institutions involved in managing Liberia's internet domain.

Another priority is the establishment of the registry operator and its governance structure, ensuring that the technical administration of the .lr domain is conducted independently, professionally and in accordance with recognized international standards.

The proposed system would also require the deployment of secure and resilient Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure capable of maintaining reliable access to Liberia's internet domain while protecting it from technical failures and cybersecurity threats.

Registrar accreditation and testing have also been identified as essential components of the process.

Under the proposed arrangement, registrars would be required to meet established technical and operational requirements before being authorized to offer .lr domain registration services.

The framework also calls for the integration of registration data services to strengthen the management, accuracy and security of information associated with domain registrations.

The LTA said immediate actions are now being considered to move the process forward.

One of the key steps is the circulation of the draft .lr policy framework to members of the Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Council for a structured and time-bound review.

The authority is also expected to convene an executive working session to resolve outstanding policy, legal and regulatory matters associated with the redelegation.

Stakeholder consultations will subsequently be consolidated and presented to the LTA Board of Commissioners for formal consideration and adoption.

The proposed redelegation framework represents a significant step in Liberia's efforts to strengthen national control and institutional accountability over its digital identity.

The .lr country-code domain serves as Liberia's digital identifier on the global internet, making its governance important to government institutions, businesses, organizations, educational institutions and individuals operating within the country's digital ecosystem.

The LTA said the process is therefore being approached with particular attention to security, stability, accessibility and sustainability.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that Liberia's .lr domain is administered in the public interest, with appropriate safeguards to protect users and strengthen confidence in Liberia's digital environment.

The move also comes as Liberia continues efforts to expand digital connectivity, e-government services, online businesses and other technology-driven activities that increasingly depend on reliable national digital infrastructure.

A properly governed national domain, officials believe, can support the growth of Liberia's digital economy while providing a stronger institutional framework for managing the country's online identity.

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The involvement of multiple stakeholders under the proposed model is also intended to ensure that decisions concerning the .lr domain are not concentrated within a single institution but benefit from technical expertise, public-sector oversight and broader stakeholder participation.

The proposed structure would therefore bring government, regulators, industry, academia, civil society and technical experts into a coordinated framework for the development and management of Liberia's internet domain.

With the policy framework, governance arrangements, technical infrastructure and registrar accreditation processes identified as key areas of work, the LTA is now expected to focus on resolving outstanding issues before submitting Liberia's redelegation request to the international internet governance authorities.

The authority said the ultimate objective is to establish a secure, stable, accessible and sustainable national digital ecosystem that serves Liberia's public interest.

The redelegation initiative, if successfully completed, would mark an important institutional development in the management of Liberia's digital identity and could provide the foundation for a more modern, secure and inclusive national domain system.