Liberia: National Sports Act Fund Signed Into Law

River Gee County Senator Jonathan B. Sogbie has commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for approving "An Act to Create the National Sports Fund Authority,"-a landmark bill crafted and sponsored by the River Gee lawmaker.

The Act, now signed into law and printed into handbill, establishes the Liberia National Sports Fund Authority -- a dedicated government body tasked with mobilizing, managing, and disbursing funds to support sports development across the country.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the bill on July 23, 2025, with a concurrence by the House of Representatives, President Boakai subsequently signed it into law, marking a historic shift for the country's struggling sports sector.

Speaking after the approval on Monday August 17, 2026, Senator Sogbie, a former star striker for the Lone Star national team, described the law as a long-overdue solution to decades of underfunding, poor infrastructure, and logistical challenges that have plagued Liberian athletes.

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"This Act is not just legislation. It is a lifeline for our athletes, coaches, and the future of sports in Liberia," Sogbie said. "For too long, our national teams and young talents have suffered from neglect. This law ensures sustainable and transparent financing for sports."

Under the new law, the Sports Fund will be financed through levies on luxury and non-sport-related goods.

Additional revenue will come from annual budgetary subsidies, donations, and grants.

The funds are earmarked exclusively for construction and modernization of stadiums and sporting facilities, support for national teams in international competitions, youth development programs and talent discovery, and training and certification of coaches and technical staff.

The Authority will operate under a Board of Directors with oversight from the Legislature.

All funds, including donations and subsidies, will be subject to annual independent audits with findings made public to ensure transparency and accountability.

President Boakai's endorsement of the Act aligns with his administration's commitment to revitalize grassroots sports and invest in sports infrastructure in every county.