Liberia: Waifem Challenges Reserve Managers to Prepare for Unpredictable Shocks

The West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) has challenged foreign exchange reserve managers across the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) to strengthen their institutions, sharpen risk-management systems and prepare for increasingly unpredictable economic, financial, geopolitical and climate-related shocks.

The call was made Monday, August 17, 2026, in Monrovia during the opening of a five-day Regional Course on Strategic Reserves Management, held under the theme "Adapting to Global Uncertainty and Climate Risk."

The course brings together central bank employees, regulators and economic managers from Liberia, The Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone to examine emerging challenges in foreign exchange reserve management and explore strategies for strengthening financial resilience across the sub-region.

Delivering welcome remarks on behalf of WAIFEM Director General Dr. Baba Y. Musa, the Institute's Director for Financial Sector and Payment Systems Department, Amadou S. Koora, said reserve management has become increasingly important as economies face a rapidly changing global environment.

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He said WAIFEM organized the course because reserve managers are now operating in circumstances shaped by geopolitical tensions, financial market volatility and climate change.

"We do not convene in ordinary times," Koora said. "The environment in which our central banks must manage reserves has grown steadily more demanding, shaped by geopolitical fragmentation, by financial market volatility of a severity many of us have not seen in our careers, and by the accelerating, and now unmistakably present, risks of climate change."

According to him, the professionals responsible for managing reserve portfolios, designing investment strategies, assessing risks and overseeing correspondent banking relationships are critical to the financial stability of their respective countries.

He said the quality of reserves management ultimately determines how effectively countries can absorb external shocks, support exchange-rate stability, meet international obligations and maintain confidence among investors and development partners.

"Foreign exchange reserves management sits at the very heart of the central banking mandate," Koora said, stressing that the issue is particularly important for economies exposed to commodity price cycles, capital-flow reversals and climate-related disruptions.

The five-day programme covers a broad range of contemporary reserve-management issues, including reserve adequacy, institutional arrangements, foreign exchange market structures, currency composition, reserves tranching, investment strategies, asset allocation and portfolio benchmarking.

Participants will also examine climate-aware investment frameworks, market, credit, liquidity and operational risks, reserves pooling, the WAMZ cooperative framework, correspondent banking and custodial arrangements, reserves accounting and disclosure, as well as the relationship between fiscal discipline and reserve adequacy.

Koora challenged participants to focus on practical outcomes rather than simply completing the training.

"A course is not a success because its sessions were engaging, or because participants depart with a certificate," he said. "A course is a success only when its participants return to their institutions and do something differently."

He urged the reserve managers to leave the programme with at least one concrete commitment that could improve the performance of their respective institutions.

"Judge this week not by what you heard, but by what you change," he said. "Leave Monrovia with one concrete commitment, one thing you, or your institution, will do better."

Representing the Central Bank of Liberia, Mr. Jackson S.W. Worlobah, Sr., Advisor on Multilateral Relations in the Office of the Executive Governor, delivered the keynote address on behalf of Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi.

Worlobah described foreign exchange reserves as more than a traditional buffer against external shocks, arguing that they have become a frontline instrument of national resilience.

"Foreign exchange reserves are no longer simply a buffer against external shocks; they are a frontline instrument of national resilience," he said.

He noted that reserve managers must now contend with commodity price shocks, sudden reversals in capital flows, external financing pressures, natural disasters and disruptions in global financial systems while still ensuring that reserve assets remain safe, liquid and accessible.

He identified geopolitical fragmentation, financial market volatility and climate change as three major forces reshaping reserve management.

According to him, trade tensions, sanctions and geopolitical rivalries have forced central banks to reconsider the currencies they hold, where reserves are kept and the institutions used as custodians and counterparties.

"Which currencies should we hold? In what proportions? Where should reserves be held? And with which custodians and counterparties?" Worlobah asked, emphasizing that these questions are now matters of national financial security.

He also warned that changing global interest-rate cycles have created significant valuation risks for fixed-income portfolios and challenged the traditional assumption that high-quality bonds will always provide protection during financial stress.

On climate change, Worlobah said climate-related physical and transition risks are already affecting sovereign creditworthiness, commodity revenues, economic activity and financial asset valuations.

"A reserve manager who treats climate risk as someone else's responsibility risks mispricing the very assets under his or her stewardship," he cautioned.

He said Liberia, as a small, open and dollarized economy with exposure to commodity price cycles and climate-related events, has been working to strengthen its reserve-management framework.

Worlobah said the Central Bank of Liberia has taken steps to improve reserve adequacy standards, modernize risk-management frameworks and enhance transparency in reserve reporting.

He acknowledged that Liberia does not have all the answers but said the country is committed to learning from the experiences of other WAMZ members.

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"Liberia therefore comes to this course not only as a host, but also as a learner," he said.

Worlobah also highlighted the potential benefits of reserves pooling, saying collective arrangements could provide greater scale, diversification, stronger risk management and lower operating costs.

However, he cautioned that successful regional reserve arrangements would require common technical standards, compatible risk-management systems, strong governance, transparency and mutual confidence among participating institutions.

"Regional cooperation begins with regional capacity," he said.

The Liberian official further reminded participants that reserve assets ultimately belong to the people and nations they serve, rather than to central banks as institutions.

He said effective reserve management matters to farmers, importers, businesses and families because macroeconomic and exchange-rate stability directly affects livelihoods, investment, access to essential goods and purchasing power.

Worlobah commended WAIFEM for organizing the course and urged participants to use the opportunity to exchange experiences, challenge conventional approaches and strengthen professional relationships across the region.

He described the training as an investment in professional excellence, institutional resilience and the financial stability of West Africa.

Declaring the course officially open, Worlobah welcomed participants to Liberia and expressed confidence that the programme would produce practical ideas capable of strengthening reserve management across the WAMZ region.