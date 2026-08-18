Ghana: Ex-Tennis Player Scores On Football Debut

18 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Just over a month after retiring from tennis, Roberto Bautista Agut has returned to competitive sport - this time on a football pitch.

The 38-year-old former Wimbledon semi-finalist has signed for Spanish seventh-tier side CD Els Ibarsos and scored twice in a 4-2 win on his debut in a pre-season match.

The Spaniard's tennis career featured 12 singles title wins plus a Davis Cup triumph with his country in 2019.

Achieving success on the football field is now his challenge.

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"It's a new stage of life that's making me very happy", Bautista Agut said on Instagram.

"May the good start continue!"

Bautista Agut returns to football after playing for Villarreal's youth teams until the age of 14, before opting to pursue a career in tennis.

Els Ibarsos, who are based about 60 miles north of Valencia, said Bautista Agut was presented to fans before he made his debut, and the club are looking forward to watching him play for a "whole season".

"It's official: Roberto Bautista Agut is a C.D. Els Ibarsos player," the club wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks to everyone who came out to support us and create a great atmosphere on an unforgettable evening. And thank you, Roberto, for putting your trust in this project and this town."

During his tennis career, Bautista Agut reached a highest world ranking of ninth in late 2019, boosted by his run to the last four at Wimbledon earlier in the year. -BBC

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