Ghana: Maiden Winners of MTN@30 Promo Rewarded

MTN Ghana is set to reward as many as 30,000 customers across the country as part of activities marking its 30th anniversary with prizes including brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prados and cash rewards of up to GH¢30,000.

The promotion being held under the theme: '30 Years of Progress, Powered by You,' is aimed at expressing the company's appreciation to customers, partners, stakeholders and employees for their contribution to MTN Ghana's growth over the past three decades.

The first three winners of the MTN R30 promotion are Cephas Kojo Mensah Daben from the Oti Region, who emerged as the first winner; Moses Akowuah from the Western North Region, who placed second; and Musha Aleka from the Upper East Region, who emerged as the third winner.

Speaking at the presentation of prizes to winners in Accra, the Chief Customer Experience Officer of MTN Ghana, Ms Jemima Kotei-Walsh, said the promotion was designed to reward customers for their loyalty and continued trust in the telecommunications company.

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She said the three-month promotion, running from June to August, rewarded customers based on their everyday activities on the network, including calls, data usage, Mobile Money transactions and bundle purchases.

Ms Kotei-Walsh explained that customers did not need to undertake any special registration to participate, as their regular activities automatically earned them points and opportunities to win.

She urged customers who had not yet won to remain active, stressing that points and rankings would reset every month to create fresh opportunities for new winners until the final draw.

She congratulated the winners and expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for helping MTN remain connected to millions of people across the country over the past 30 years.

The Senior Manager of Product and Services, Mr Eric Puplumpo, said the rewards ranged from cash prizes to the ultimate prize of a Toyota Land Cruiser.

He said the promotion had about two draws remaining for July and August, and urged customers to take advantage of the opportunity.

Mr Puplumpo explained that participation was simple with customers required to dial *530# to access information about their zone and the promotion.

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He stressed that the initiative did not involve any draw or game of chance, but was designed to encourage customers to engage more with MTN while giving back to its loyal customer base.

One of the winners, Mr Musha Aleka from the Upper East Region, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for rewarding him with a car.

Mr Aleka said he participated in the promotion after seeing it advertised on radio and television last year, explaining that he earned points by buying and selling vinyl to friends and family members.

According to him, he had been an MTN customer for 15 years and was surprised when he received a call informing him that he had won a car.

He encouraged other customers and non-customers to participate in the promotion, saying the rewards were genuine.

Mr Aleka said he intended to use the car for his farming activities as well as for his personal needs.