Nigeria: Bauchi Livestock Project Team Leader Tasks Contractors On Quality Jobs

The task team leader of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) in Nigeria, Manievel Emmanuel Sene, has charged contractors handling key interventions under the project in Bauchi State to ensure quality and timely completion of the projects.

Sene gave the charge during an inspection of major L-PRES project sites in the state, including the Veterinary General Hospital, Livestock Market, Artificial Insemination Centre and Farmer Field School at the College of Agriculture, Bauchi, yesterday.

Welcoming the team leader, the state project coordinator, Dr Musa Adamu One, said the visit was to inspect and assess ongoing construction works under the L-PRES programme in the state.

He explained that the inspection provided the team with an opportunity to physically assess the progress and quality of work on major interventions, identify challenges and determine the suitability of the facilities for their intended purposes.

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During the inspection, Sene assessed the level of implementation of the various projects and commended the progress recorded and the commitment demonstrated by the Bauchi State L-PRES team.

At the Wuri Jauro Milk Collection Centre, he expressed satisfaction with the quality of milk collection demonstrated by the women, while recommending the provision of a larger milk collection and separation machine to enable the centre to meet growing demand.

However, at the Livestock Market in Fadaman Mada, Sene expressed concern about sanitation levels and urged livestock marketers to demonstrate greater commitment to maintaining a clean, hygienic environment.

He stressed that improved sanitation was essential to protecting the health and welfare of livestock and to ensuring a safer environment for people working in the market.

The task team leader was accompanied on the inspection by the National Project Engineer, Engr. Hamza Lukman, the State Project Coordinator and members of his team, representatives of the media, and other stakeholders in the project.