Nigeria: FCTA Hits Back At Adeyanju Over Abuja Flooding

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has dismissed criticism against the FCT minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, over the flooding recorded in parts of Abuja following last Saturday's heavy rainfal.

It said the problem predates the minister's assumption of office.

The minister's senior special assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said it was misleading for critics to portray the recent flooding as evidence that Wike had "destroyed Abuja."

Olayinka reacted to comments by lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanjuand others who criticised the FCT over the flooding.

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In a statement titled, "Deji Adeyanju and his Gang of Flooded Brains," Olayinka said Abuja had experienced flooding several times before Wike became the minister.

He recalled that heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of Wuse, Jabi and Lokogoma in 2019, while similar incidents were recorded in 2022 in Lokogoma District, Efab Estate, Gudu and on some connecting bridges.

"The sad reality is that Abuja has been witnessing floods long before Wike assumed office," Olayinka said.

He argued that the flooding recorded on Saturday should be viewed against the background of Abuja's rapid expansion and the pressure it had placed on existing drainage and waste-management infrastructure.

According to him, the situation also highlights the need for stricter enforcement of planning regulations and better management of drainage systems across the capital.

Olayinka further blamed the activities of scavengers who allegedly remove drainage covers, leaving drainage channels exposed to refuse and other debris that can obstruct the free flow of water.

He said the FCT Administration was already taking steps to address the challenge, including the ongoing review of the 1979 Abuja Master Plan to reflect the changing realities of the capital.

The administration, he added, was also deploying drainage covers designed to prevent scavengers from easily removing them.

Olayinka maintained that the measures showed that the administration was conscious of the flooding challenge and was working to reduce its recurrence.

He consequently described attempts to blame Wike personally for the flooding as politically motivated, arguing that the phenomenon existed in Abuja before the current administration.

The FCT spokesman also criticised Adeyanju, describing his previous defence of a property development controversy involving land allegedly granted for recreational purposes but later used to construct a school and a church.

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Olayinka said critics should focus on the structural challenges confronting Abuja and the measures being taken to address them rather than using isolated flooding incidents to make political capital.

He said the FCT Administration remained committed to upgrading infrastructure, improving drainage systems and ensuring that the development of Abuja kept pace with the city's rapid population growth.