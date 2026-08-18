Liberia: Prison Fellowship to Sponsor 525 Inmates' Children

PAYNESVILLE — Prison Fellowship Liberia (PFL) has announced plans to provide educational support to 525 children of inmates across nine of Liberia's 15 counties for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The support, being provided through PFL's "Promise Path" project with funding from Prison Fellowship International, will cover tuition and provide beneficiaries with copybooks and school bags.

The initiative was launched during a "Back to School" program at the Paynesville Community School, attended by children of inmates, parents and guardians.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

PFL Country Director Rev. Francis Kollie said the program is intended to ensure that children are not deprived of education because their parents are incarcerated.

"No child should be denied the opportunity to education because his or her parent is in conflict with the law and are behind bars," Kollie said. "It is the right of all children to have access to education."

Kollie commended Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah for the government's move to eliminate registration fees at public elementary schools and encouraged parents to take advantage of the initiative.

He also raised concerns about what he described as high fees being charged by some private schools and called on the government to intervene to ease the financial burden on parents.

Beyond educational assistance, Kollie disclosed that PFL plans to introduce livelihood programs for parents and guardians of beneficiaries.

He said participants will receive training in gardening and animal husbandry as part of efforts to help families become more self-sufficient.

"We will also be asking the Ministry of Agriculture for seeds of vegetables," Kollie said, adding that the organization intends to provide livestock and training to beneficiaries on managing the initiatives.

He said PFL will monitor the academic progress and treatment of beneficiaries at their respective schools and report cases of alleged mistreatment to the Ministry of Education and other relevant authorities.

Kollie urged the students to take their education seriously and make effective use of the opportunity being provided.

Meanwhile, the PFL Country Director announced plans to establish a halfway house in the coming months to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of young people affected by illicit drugs.

The back-to-school program also included the certification of several students for outstanding academic performance during the 2025-2026 school year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PFL said the Promise Path project is part of its broader effort to support vulnerable families and ensure that children whose parents are incarcerated have access to education and other opportunities.