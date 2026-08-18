Liberia: Magisterial Court Reserves Ruling On Private Bar Reopening Request

Paynesville — The Magisterial Court in Paynesville has reserved ruling on a defense request seeking the reopening of Private Sports Bar & Restaurant, which remains closed amid an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation involving the establishment's alleged owner, Leroy Harris.

The closure is linked to Liberia's ongoing investigation into an alleged US$317 million cocaine trafficking case, which has attracted heightened public attention following a series of major narcotics seizures in the country.

The establishment came under scrutiny after security authorities arrested and charged Harris in connection with the narcotics investigation.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah previously disclosed that Harris faces multiple charges, including possession, importation, trafficking, distribution and sale of illicit drugs, economic sabotage, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation and criminal solicitation.

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Following the arrest, the Bar was closed and barricaded by joint security authorities in the Joe Bar community of Paynesville.

However, management of Private Sports Bar & Restaurant has denied that illegal drugs were found on the premises, saying the facility has undergone three separate inspections by state security authorities without any illicit substances being discovered.

In a statement posted on the establishment's official Facebook page, management said it remains committed to the rule of law and is cooperating with the relevant authorities.

The management, however, declined to comment on the substance of the case involving Harris, citing the matter's current status before the courts.

Management also raised concerns over the manner in which the business was closed, claiming that it was not served with a court order or written legal directive authorizing the closure before the action was taken.

The Private Bar had also surfaced in earlier reporting surrounding Liberia's US$19 million cocaine case.

The establishment's connection to individuals under investigation has since drawn greater scrutiny from security authorities.

However, the closure of the business and its association with persons under investigation should not, by themselves, be interpreted as proof that the establishment or its management participated in drug trafficking.

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Any criminal liability must ultimately be established through the judicial process.

With the Magisterial Court yet to rule on the defense request to reopen the facility, the future of Private Sports Bar & Restaurant remains uncertain pending the court's decision.