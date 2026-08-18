Liberia: Senior Officials Must Face Drug Probe

MONROVIA — Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh has called for equal accountability across Liberia's security sector in the ongoing fight against illicit drugs, warning that selective justice and alleged protection of senior officials could undermine public confidence in the government's anti-narcotics campaign.

In a statement responding to recent major cocaine seizures and subsequent actions against security personnel, Senator Konneh said the handling of the cases points to what he described as "a disturbing pattern in the administration of justice," in which junior officers face suspension or dismissal while senior officials responsible for supervising them remain in their positions.

Konneh questioned what he described as a "double standard" in the government's response, arguing that dismissing junior security officers "without due process or the opportunity to defend themselves" while senior commanders remain untouched risks creating the impression that accountability is being selectively applied.

"When senior officials remain untouched and junior officers are scapegoated, it is clear that the fight against narcotics is driven by political convenience rather than national security," Konneh said. "No nation can win a drug war when its own institutions are compromised."

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The Gbarpolu County Senator warned that removing security personnel from their positions without pursuing judicial proceedings against those suspected of wrongdoing could undermine the rule of law.

According to him, alleged involvement in international narcotics trafficking should not be treated merely as an administrative matter.

"Suspensions and quiet transfers do not constitute justice," he said. "If security officials who have been removed are not held to the same legal standards as ordinary officers, then 'Kush Must Go' was never a genuine policy. It was nothing more than a slogan."

Konneh also linked illicit drug trafficking to broader national security concerns, arguing that the trade threatens young people, finances criminal networks and could destabilize the country.

He cited security concerns along Liberia's northern border with Guinea as another reason authorities should treat narcotics trafficking as a serious national security issue.

The senator also criticized reported warnings for government critics to "watch their mouths," arguing that such rhetoric could discourage public scrutiny and reinforce what he termed a "culture of fear and impunity."

Referencing his support for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai during the 2023 presidential election, Konneh said his endorsement was based partly on expectations that the administration would confront illicit drugs and impunity.

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"When I supported President Boakai, I did not seek a position. I asked for action against illicit drugs and the culture of impunity. He assured me he would deliver," Konneh said. "I said this during my endorsement speech. Liberians are still waiting. We will not stay silent."

Konneh said Liberia has reached a critical point in its fight against narcotics and argued that holding officials accountable regardless of their rank or political connections is necessary to restore confidence in state institutions.

His comments come amid heightened public scrutiny of the government's response to recent large-scale cocaine seizures and questions over the possible involvement of security and government personnel in illicit drug trafficking.