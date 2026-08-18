Gambia: What Do You Have to Say About an Interview Musa Camara's Interview With Ebrima Sonko?

This question was posed to Halifa Sallah and he gave the following answer:

I thought that by recusing myself from any official position in PDOIS that I was entering a new phase in my life of being an elderly statesman who will have no axe to grind with any one but will add value to country and people until my last day on this earth. It is therefore a surprise that instead of concentrating on the current PDOIS administration and the current presidential aspirants of the country, the two preferred to dwell on me.

This shows that I still have to wear two hats of an elderly statesman and a defender of a past record of consistency and clarity that no one could ever diminish and will only strive to do so at one's peril.

In fact, aside from duty of combining with others in charting a road map of Gambia's salvation, I will continue to give public lectures nationwide on the track record we left behind in struggling to serve and save country and people. This will also be done in all the national languages until the whole story is told so nothing will be left in chapter or verse, for fiction writers to distort. All those who are interested in such lectures will be informed in due course where and when they will take place.

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The duo should not distract those members of the party which I served as Secretary General whose part I can defend with all my heart, wit and will but whose presence and feature I no longer have any authority to determine.

Listening to the interview, one can see that Ebrima Sonko posed as a professional character assassin using the mind of the interviewee as a playfield. He posed leading questions as bait to hook him to say what he wanted and gave approval with a lion's smile so that he would drag him into the bottomless pit of incoherence and slander.