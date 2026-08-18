Gambia: In Search of a Candidate for 2026

editorial

The historians are holding their pens. They have started writing about who participated in the ADD coalition building initiative that ended up as CMC flagbearer election, which is now leading to a toxic political atmosphere instead of a united coalition. They would record how parties that started to build a coalition are now building fragmented alliances of the willing, while others join the coalition of the ruling party.

They will also record the content and outcome of the consultative exercise dubbed Team Gambia 2026 Consultative Initiative and they will keep track of the activities of presidential aspirants that are not part of any coalition. The historians will also be able to conduct literature review on what happened in 2016 that led to initial success but ultimate capitulation to self-perpetuating rule. Fortunately, the spokesperson of the presidential candidate and the president-elect as well as Coalition 2016, has published a 427-page book that tells the whole story for the historian in particular and the Gambian people at large to know really happened in order to avoid future pitfalls.

In 2016 coalition talks did not produce a flagbearer until 30th October 2016 and talks did not commence until September 2016. It is however important to note that coalition talks of 2026 that started as early as two years ago and the latter talks commencing six months ago are still what they are today. The only initiative that is yet to conclude to give results is the Team Gambia 2026 initiative.

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Foroyaa will find out when and how the initiative is to be concluded if indeed it is available.