Nigeria: Shakira, Burna Boy's Hit 'Dai Dai' Tops Billboard Global Charts

18 August 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Colombian singer Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy's World Cup anthem, "Dai Dai", has retained the number one position on the Billboard Global 200, within a month after the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Billboard charts, the song has now topped the Billboard Global 200 for a fifth week and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for an eighth week, according to Billboard.

"Dai Dai" recorded 44.1 million streams globally and sold 6,000 copies during the latest tracking period from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, according to data from Luminate.

The feat comes nearly a month after the World Cup final, which was held on July 19 in New Jersey, United States.

Shakira and Burna Boy performed "Dai Dai" at the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City and during the halftime show of the tournament's final.

The song, which first topped the Billboard Global 200 in mid-July, has continued to maintain its position despite the conclusion of the tournament.

For Burna Boy, the "Dai Dai" feat marks his first number one on the Billboard Global 200 and another major international milestone for the Nigerian artiste.

(NAN)

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