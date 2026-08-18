Liberia: Minnesota Group Home Millions and the Rise of Liberia's Port Chief Sekou Dukuly

opinion

A Minnesota business empire, millions in public Medicaid payments, allegations of neglect and financial questions now intersect with the career of Liberia's National Port Authority Managing Director.

The rapid rise of Sekou A. M. Dukuly from a Minnesota-based businessman to one of Liberia's most influential public officials is raising new questions about his business interests, the management of taxpayer-funded care facilities in the United States and the circumstances surrounding his appointment to lead Liberia's National Port Authority (NPA).

An investigation by MPR News and APM Reports, based on state records and interviews, examined Dukuly's involvement in Minnesota's group-home industry and reported that companies connected to him received at least US$36 million in state payments over approximately a decade.

The investigation found that Dukuly had been involved with about two dozen Minnesota group homes, many located in the northwestern suburbs of Minneapolis-St. Paul. The facilities received state- and Medicaid-funded payments to provide housing, supervision and care for people, including individuals with mental illnesses and physical disabilities.

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The findings are significant because Dukuly has since become a senior Liberian government official. He was appointed Managing Director of the National Port Authority by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and remains the head of the government institution responsible for managing Liberia's major ports.

Liberia's National Port Authority website describes Dukuly as a business executive with more than 15 years of experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, auditing and financial management in the United States and Liberia.

From Minnesota Group Homes to Liberia's Port Authority

Dukuly's appointment marked a dramatic transition from his private-sector activities in Minnesota to the management of one of Liberia's most strategically important public institutions.

The NPA manages Liberia's principal ports, including the Freeport of Monrovia as well as the ports of Buchanan, Greenville and Harper. In 2024, the Authority announced that Dukuly would serve as Managing Director under the Boakai administration. But his rise to public office also brings increased scrutiny to his financial and business history.

A US$36 Million Minnesota Trail

According to the MPR News/APM Reports investigation, companies connected to Dukuly collected at least US$36 million in Minnesota taxpayer funds over the past decade.

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2026/08/17/liberian-government-official-sekou-dukuly-runs-minnesota-group-homes-from-overseas

The investigation found that Dukuly's involvement differed from one business to another. In some cases, he reportedly established companies operating the facilities and declared an ownership interest. Some facilities also operated from properties he owned or had previously owned.

https://youtu.be/pluQ1CWQIIo?is=UhixZjwcQhYOwDQj

Minnesota health records independently show Dukuly associated with assisted-living facilities, including Ashton Homes LLC and Berkeley Heights Homes LLC. State directories list him as an owner or responsible party for several facilities. (Minnesota Department of Health⁠)

The scale of the operation is noteworthy because the businesses were operating within a sector heavily dependent on public funding.

Minnesota's system relies substantially on government payments to provide care for vulnerable residents. That makes licensing, financial controls and the treatment of residents matters of public interest.

Allegations of Neglect and Resident Deaths

The MPR/APM investigation reported that Minnesota authorities had investigated suspected maltreatment involving Dukuly-linked facilities on at least 22 occasions.

According to the investigation, state authorities determined that residents had been neglected in 10 cases. Four of the investigations involved deaths, while another resident reportedly died following an improper discharge.

These findings do not establish that Dukuly personally caused or participated in any resident's mistreatment. However, they raise questions about the performance and oversight of businesses in which he reportedly had ownership, management or financial interests.

The investigation also reported that some local police departments became familiar with addresses connected to the facilities because of repeated emergency calls involving residents, staff and neighbors.

In one case, a suburban city council reportedly voted unanimously to close two facilities linked to Dukuly after complaints about disturbances and problems affecting the surrounding community.

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2026/08/17/liberian-government-official-sekou-dukuly-runs-minnesota-group-homes-from-overseas

Managing Minnesota Facilities While Living in Liberia

Perhaps one of the most striking issues raised by the investigation is Dukuly's continued involvement in Minnesota facilities after he had moved much of his professional life to Liberia.

According to the report, Dukuly was still listed as the director responsible for day-to-day operations at several Minnesota facilities despite spending most of his time in Liberia.

After MPR News contacted him for comment, he reportedly removed himself as the licensed assisted-living director at two facilities. At the time of the investigation, he remained listed as director of another Golden Touch Health Care facility.

The situation raises an obvious regulatory question: How effectively can a government-funded care facility be managed when its principal operator is thousands of miles away?

Minnesota officials reportedly offered differing perspectives on the issue. The Department of Health said state law does not prohibit an individual from living outside Minnesota and indicated that the position did not necessarily require the director to be physically present at the facility.

But University of Minnesota health-policy professor Ezra Golberstein questioned how the licensing and inspection system could allow such an arrangement to continue without greater scrutiny.

Questions About Taxes and Financial Transactions

The investigation also examined Dukuly's financial dealings.

According to public records cited by MPR/APM, Dukuly was involved in two court proceedings in which questions arose over his financial disclosures. In one case, a family court magistrate reportedly determined that money from group-home business accounts had been used for expenses that appeared personal.

Tax records also reportedly show that three companies associated with Dukuly withheld more than US$45,000 in taxes from employees' wages but failed to remit the money to the state, resulting in tax liens against properties connected to the businesses.

These allegations are particularly significant given Dukuly's academic and professional background in accounting and financial management.

Liberia Connection

The financial trail does not end in Minnesota.

The MPR/APM investigation reported that a former business partner in Liberia is suing Dukuly over control of a water-bottling business. According to the report, the business partner produced receipts showing that hundreds of thousands of dollars were transferred to bank accounts belonging to Dukuly-linked Minnesota group-home businesses.

Such transactions do not, by themselves, establish wrongdoing. But they raise questions about the movement of money between businesses operating in Minnesota and commercial interests in Liberia.

Those questions deserve particular attention because Dukuly now occupies a senior position in a Liberian public institution with substantial financial and commercial responsibilities.

Liberia's Public Trust Question

The controversy comes at a time when Minnesota's Medicaid-funded social-services sector has faced extensive scrutiny over allegations of fraud and weak oversight.

The MPR/APM investigation noted that federal and state authorities have not accused Dukuly or his business partners of Medicaid fraud.

That distinction is important.

The existence of investigations, regulatory violations, tax liens or questionable transactions does not automatically mean that a person committed criminal wrongdoing. Any allegation of fraud or criminal conduct must be established through appropriate legal proceedings.

Nevertheless, public officials are held to a higher standard of transparency because their private business histories can affect public confidence in the institutions they lead.

How Did Dukuly Become NPA Managing Director?

The larger question for Liberia is therefore not simply what happened in Minnesota.

It is how a businessman with a substantial and complicated business history in the United States came to occupy one of Liberia's most important public-sector positions -- and whether that history was adequately examined before his appointment.

President Boakai appointed Dukuly to head the National Port Authority in 2024. The NPA subsequently announced his leadership and has publicly promoted his professional background and reform agenda. (National Port Authority⁠)

There have also been public claims that Dukuly financially supported the Boakai presidential campaign in 2023 and was subsequently rewarded with the NPA appointment. Those claims require documentary evidence and independent verification before they can properly be treated as fact.

If such financial support occurred, however, it would be legitimate for the Liberian public to ask whether the appointment followed established procedures, whether conflicts of interest were examined and whether the appointee's financial background was subjected to appropriate due diligence.

What Should Be Examined?

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The controversy presents several questions that Liberia's oversight institutions and investigative journalists could pursue:

1. What was the full ownership structure of the Minnesota companies linked to Dukuly?

2. How much public Medicaid and state funding did each company receive?

3. What regulatory violations were recorded against the facilities?

4. What were the circumstances surrounding the resident deaths identified in state investigations?

5. Were all taxes withheld from employees properly remitted?

6. What was the source and purpose of money transferred between Liberian businesses and Minnesota group-home companies?

7. Did Dukuly disclose all of his US business interests before accepting his Liberian government position?

8. Was his financial and legal history reviewed as part of the appointment process?

9. Did Dukuly or businesses associated with him provide financial support to the Boakai campaign in 2023, and if so, how much?

10. Were any potential conflicts of interest identified before he became Managing Director of the National Port Authority?

The Bigger Issue: Accountability

The issue is ultimately bigger than Sekou Dukuly. Liberia has repeatedly struggled with questions surrounding the appointment of public officials, conflicts of interest, financial disclosures and the relationship between political financing and government appointments.

The National Port Authority controls an institution at the heart of Liberia's economy. Its operations affect customs revenue, shipping, trade, port concessions and the movement of goods into and out of the country.

Public confidence depends not only on what an official accomplishes in office but also on transparency about how that official accumulated wealth, managed private businesses and entered public service.

For Liberia, the Minnesota story should therefore prompt a broader conversation about due diligence, financial disclosure, conflicts of interest and accountability in public appointments.

The central question is whether Liberia's institutions (Executive and Legislative branches) did enough to independently examine the business history of a man entrusted with managing one of the country's most economically strategic public assets.

That is a question the Liberian public deserves to have answered with documents, not political loyalty or speculation.