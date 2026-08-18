Nigeria: Two Shot As Troops Foil Attempted Mass Abduction in Zamfara - Military

The military said troops rescued nine civilians, including an infant, after suspected terrorists opened fire on travellers in Unguwar Rogo, Kaura Namoda LGA.

Two women sustained gunshot wounds before troops foiled an attempted mass abduction by terrorists in Unguwar Rogo, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the military has said.

The Joint Task Force North-west, Operation Fansan Yamma, said nine civilians, including an infant, were rescued during the incident, which occurred on Sunday.

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In a statement issued on Monday, the spokesperson for the operation, Aliyu Danja, a lieutenant colonel, said troops responded after receiving a distress call that suspected terrorists had infiltrated the community and attacked civilians travelling along a local route.

Mr Danja said preliminary intelligence indicated that the attack might have been carried out in retaliation for a recent arrest of suspected collaborators allegedly linked to the terrorist network.

According to him, the suspects had earlier been intercepted by troops while allegedly attempting to procure motorcycles and petrol for the armed group.

The military did not disclose the number of suspects arrested, when the arrests were made or where they occurred.

Mr Danja said the attackers, whom the military believes were operating under a suspected leader identified as Mallam Shuaibu, hid in a millet farm along the route and shot at passing vehicles.

The shooting caused some motorists to lose control of their vehicles and veer off the road, he said.

"Responding swiftly to the distress call, troops of Sector 2 moved to the area and decisively engaged the terrorists, denying them the opportunity to carry out the abduction," the statement said.

The military said the attackers subsequently fled into the surrounding forest.

It said troops rescued nine civilians after the encounter, including an infant.

Two women who sustained gunshot wounds during the attack were evacuated for treatment, Mr Danja said, without providing details of their current condition.

The statement did not clarify whether the nine civilians had already been seized by the attackers before the intervention or were rescued from the attack scene before they could be abducted.

It also did not state whether any of the suspected terrorists or soldiers were killed or injured during the encounter.

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PREMIUM TIMES has contacted Mr Danja for clarification on these issues.

Meanwhile, the military said Operation Fansan Yamma would continue operations against armed groups across the North-west.